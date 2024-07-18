Ramky One Harmony residents celebrate the inauguration of its grand Clubhouse

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Marking another milestone in Ramky Estates' journey of excellence, the much-anticipated completion and inauguration of the Clubhouse of Harmony was a resounding success. Ramky Estates, a renowned developer known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery, had earlier announced the receipt of the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for its landmark project, Ramky One Harmony (Phase 1) in Pragathi Nagar.

The Clubhouse of Harmony boasts state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the lifestyle of its residents. These include an air-conditioned gym, an indoor games room, a yoga room, indoor badminton courts, an AC banquet hall, a co-working space, a roof-top swimming pool, a creche spa, a salon, and guest rooms.

The property also boasts multiple outdoor amenities like a cricket practice net, tennis court, outdoor gym, amphitheatre, play areas for kids, landscaped gardens, elders' zones, and much more.

M. Nanda Kishore, Managing Director of Ramky Estates expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The handover of the Clubhouse at Ramky One Harmony is a significant achievement for us. We are dedicated to providing residents with top-notch facilities and a vibrant community space."

NS Rao, Group CFO of Ramky Group added "This successful handover is a testament to our commitment to quality and timely delivery. We are dedicated to ensuring that our residents enjoy the best living experience possible."

Ramky Estates continues to set benchmarks in the real estate industry with its dedication to delivering superior living experiences. The successful handover of the Clubhouse at Ramky One Harmony has been done post obtaining an Occupation Certificate and is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.

Strategically located in Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally, Ramky One Harmony is in the midst of top-class educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment hubs. With a world class fully functional clubhouse and excellent sporting facilities for children and adults alike, the project will have a universal appeal for all age groups. Moreover, the ready-to-move flats with a valid OC appeal to the buyers as they do not attract any GST on purchase, resulting in substantial savings.

About Ramky Estates

Ramky Estates is a leading real estate company presiding the Indian realty sector for 28 years with a track record of delivering over 27 top-quality projects spanning across 10 million sq. ft. Led by M Nanda Kishore as the Managing Director and backed by a team of over 200 exceptional professionals, the company's expertise lies in developing exceptional residential and commercial spaces. Part of the esteemed RAMKY Group, a multinational business conglomerate worth 2 billion USD, Ramky has established itself as a trusted name in the market. Their vast portfolio provides residential projects priced between Rs 45 lakhs to Rs 5 crores. Ramky Estates is the only Hyderabad-based real estate developer to be catering to diverse customer needs with a strong presence across South India including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam and Warangal. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the 8000+ happy families served.

With an emphasis on 'Community Living' and 'Technology Integration', Ramky Estates is committed to building residential projects that reflect a sense of togetherness and futurism.

Ramky Estates has earned prestigious accolades in the real estate industry including the "Emerging Developer of the Year" award at the Construction Week India Awards 2019 and the "Integrated Township Project of the Year" award at the 10th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2018 South which stand as a testament of their brilliance.

To know more, please visit- https://www.ramkyestates.com/

