Ranbir Kapoor: The New Face of "Hauser" Pens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Ranbir Kapoor, known for his cinematic versatility and charismatic presence, brings a unique proposition to the academic setting. The recent Flair Writing Industries Limited's ("FWIL") newest TVC for Hauser pens reflects a commitment to fostering a culture of inspiration and empowerment, where renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor takes on a transformative role as the inspirational professor, creating a powerful narrative that resonates with the spirit of academic and personal excellence.

The campaign "An Extra Ordinary pen for Extra Ordinary you" shows Ranbir Kapoor playing a professor who is instilling confidence to his students to perform better. The union between Kapoor and Hauser is more than a celebrity endorsement; it's a shared commitment to instill confidence, redefine success, and empower the younger generation to embrace their uniqueness.

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi7-bdpO3Fc&feature=youtu.be

Hauser from the house of FWIL has a wide product range from Ball Pens, Gel Pens, Fountain Pens, Metal Pens, Stationery and more.

Mohit Rathod - Director, Flair Writing Industries Limited. shared, "In a departure from his on-screen personas, we see Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the shoes of a mentor, guiding students on a journey towards the extraordinary in Hauser pen's latest TVC. We are extremely elated to put forth the narrative of encouragement, of motivating students to surpass conventional limits and embrace their potential for greatness with Ranbir Kapoor, who is a global icon."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to associate with 'Hauser', a symbol of sophistication and refinement. Writing is a timeless form of expression, and I believe that a great pen is not just a tool but an extension of one's personality."

FWIL and its distributors sold various product ranges to over 97 countries around the world as of March 31, 2023. It also undertakes contract manufacturing of writing instruments on OEM basis for various international companies. A dynamic team of 900 sales and marketing employees, approximately 7,700 distributors/dealers & 3,15,000 retailers/wholesalers across India, as of March 31, 2023, according to CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics (MI&A), a division of CRISIL Limited, are helping FWIL achieve a solid pan-India presence. FWIL's production facilities make it a company to have capacity to produces more than 200 Crore pieces annually.

FWIL's extensive product range comprises of Metal Pens, Ball Pens, Gel Pens, Fountain Pens, Roller Pens, and Stationery products such as Correction Pens, Markers, Highlighters, Mechanical Pencils & Calculators. The company also has launched creative range of products such as Gel Crayons, Wax Crayons, Plastic Crayons, Water Colours, Sketch Pens, Oil Pastels, Fineliners, Erasers, Sharpeners, Geometry Boxes, and much more.

"Flair Writing Industries Limited", was established more than 4 decades back as a partnership firm, with Khubilal Jugraj Rathod as a partner, for the manufacturing of fountain pens, ball pens and refills. Over the years, the Promoters, which includes the Managing Director, Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod, together with the senior management team, have been instrumental in taking advantage of market opportunities, formulating sound business strategies and executing them in an effective manner.

FWIL has business associations with reputed international brands and distribution companies. Our Company was established with the intention of producing writing instruments with precision presently resulting into us becoming the largest player in pens segment in India, as of March 31, 2023, according to CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics (MI&A), a division of CRISIL Limited and with distributors in 97 countries, as of March 31, 2023. FWIL believes in producing products that evolve to meet the needs of the consumer, therefore all writing instruments have been made with an emphasis on innovation and design keeping in mind the needs of the user. FWIL is an ISO 9001: 2015; ISO 14001: 2015 certified company.

