Randhawa Motors Grand unveilling of the must awaited “THAR ROXX “THE” SUV

Thar Roxx introduction

In 2010, Mahindra launched a vehicle in the style of MM540. It was a lifestyle vehicle that quickly became a fan favourite in the off-road circles. It was the most googled vehicle in the Mahindra portfolio. This vehicle was called Thar.

In 2020, the All-New Thar was launched in the midst of the pandemic. It became an overnight sensation. A off-roaders dream vehicle, a social media darling and a vehicle that turned every head on the road. Ever since that time, fans have clamoured for a 5 door version. Videos and social media posts leading up to the launch, before any official post came out was enough to rival vehicles already in the market. This vehicle was the centre of attention. It had captured the publics love and imagination. It was a rockstar.

But Thar Roxx is not simply an extension of the 2020 Thar. Built on an all new M-Glyde Architecture, the Thar Roxx sets a new benchmark in ride, handling and comfort in ladder-frame SUVs. Its unmissable presence and C shaped DRLs dare you to break eye contact. It boasts the largest panoramic sunroof, which we call the skyroof, in the world in any vehicle under 4.5 metres. With R-19 tyres it has the largest tyres in the segment. Loaded with ADAS Level 2, twin 10.25 inch screens, Harman Kardon sound system, 360 degree SVS, powered and ventilated seats, Thar Roxx is decked out with the latest in tech. With 6 Airbags, ESP 9.3 and 35 other safety features Thar Roxx is designed to meet the highest safety rating. And with IntelliTurn, CrawlSmart and ELD the Thar Roxx is second to none in capability. This is why we are calling Thar Roxx ‘The' SUV. This is a vehicle that simply cannot be rivalled. Without further ado, I present to you, Thar Roxx!

GS Randhawa says “We are beyond excited to introduce the Thar Roxx, a game-changer in the world of SUVs. This is more than just a vehicle; it’s a statement of adventure, power, and unmatched performance. Built on our all-new M-Glyde Architecture, Thar Roxx offers a blend of cutting-edge technology, safety, and capability, redefining what an SUV can be. It’s not just a car, it’s ‘The’ SUV, designed to set new benchmarks and exceed the expectations of enthusiasts across the world. We are confident that Thar Roxx will once again capture the hearts and imaginations of fans everywhere”

