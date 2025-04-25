Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled Commences Admission for the Academic Year 2025-2026

NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 25: Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled by the NR Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the NR Group, has commenced the admission procedure for this year. The school is inviting applications from Visually Impaired students Karnataka for admission in the 2025-26 academic session.

Started in 1988, Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled is a free residential school initiated for visually challenged girls. The school operates under "Child centric project" and is supported by 'Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens' Karnataka State. In the academic year 2017-2018 the school has received award of Best Service Organization in disabled sector from the Empowerment of Differently abled and senior citizen on the World Disability Day.

What started with two students is now a huge residential school that is changing the life of hundreds of visually impaired girls. It not only provides a safe haven and quality education, but also helps in holistic development and prepares students to live a life with dignity outside the school. Extra-curricular activities like dance, yoga workshops, singing competition, vocational training etc. are a part and parcel of life at RMSD. The school follows the state syllabus learning through Braille system taught by highly qualified teachers and imparts technology upgradation basic & computer skills.

It also provides parent counselling and organizes house-to-house visits to bring about awareness on the importance of educating and opportunities to visually impaired girls. Also, the all-round excellent performance of the students is a proof to the dedication and high-quality service rendered by the teachers and staff of RMSD.

