Rangoli’s Triumph Relies on Quality, Products Crafted from Superior Materials, Meeting Global Standards for Excellence

New Delhi (India), April 13: In today’s ostentatious home decor scenario, Rangoli Furnishings has emerged as a symbol of excellence, celebrating luxury and sophistication for over thirty years. From its humble beginnings in the textile industry to its current position as a global head in home furnishings, Rangoli’s journey is a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability.

Established in the 1980s with a passion for textile manufacturing, Rangoli’s journey began with a focus on crafting complex textiles. Over the years, driven by the constant pursuit of excellence, Rangoli Furnishings Pvt. Ltd has expanded its offerings to include a diverse range of home decor items. From luxurious towels to luxurious rugs, carpets, runners, door mats and even canvas wall art, Rangoli has continuously pushed the boundaries of design and innovation by understanding the tastes of consumers across the globe.

At the root of Rangoli’s success is its unwavering dedication to quality. Their towels, known for their exceptional absorption rates, are crafted from superior-grade materials like Shankar-6 long staple fiber and premium-grade bamboo yarn. This detailed attention to details ensures unparalleled luxury and comfort for consumers. Furthermore, Rangoli products adhere to stringent international standards including Oeko-tex and organic certifications, underscoring their commitment to excellence.

What sets Rangoli Furnishings apart from others is its unwavering dedication towards superior aesthetics. Each product is carefully designed, featuring unique stitching techniques, digitally printed patches with embroidery and a diverse range of designs to cater to the discerning taste for luxury and elegance. Whether it’s a intricately woven rug or whimsical canvas wall art, each piece of rangoli makes a statement in any home, adding a touch of sophistication to living spaces.

While Rangoli’s roots are deeply embedded in India, the brand has successfully expanded its reach onto the global stage. With a presence in markets including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Russia, Rangoli has garnered a loyal clientele internationally. This global footprint reflects the brand’s ambition to bring the Rangoli experience to homes worldwide, showcasing its dedication to becoming a global leader in the home decor industry.

Beyond luxury and design, sustainability is at the core of Rangoli practices. The brand is dedicated to recycling waste, promoting fair labor practices and reducing its environmental footprint by sourcing 100% of its raw materials from MSMEs in India. Additionally, Rangoli’s environmentally conscious approach extends to its manufacturing processes, which include measures to reduce water usage through digital printing.

Recently, Rangoli Furnishings has ventured into the field of floor decor, and has introduced a wonderful range of rugs, carpets, runners and door mats. With equal dedication to quality and design excellence, Rangoli aims to elevate every aspect of home decor, creating spaces that exude beauty and sophistication. This expansion into new product categories further strengthens Rangoli’s position as a leading innovator in the home decor industry.

As Rangoli celebrates over three decades of excellence, its legacy of craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability continues to inspire. With a diverse range of products, an unwavering commitment to quality and a global reach spanning continent, Rangoli is set to redefine luxury and sophistication in the home décor industry in the years to come. Experience the Rangoli difference and transform your living space into a haven of luxury and style.

Please visit: https://shoprangoli.in/

