New Delhi [India], January 15: In a groundbreaking fusion of Assamese folk and electronic dance music, "Bihu Re - Nasha Sa Laage" has set the internet ablaze, amassing over one million views within just 24 hours of its release. The masterpiece, composed and sung by Rani Hazarika with poetic flair provided by Tanveer Ghazi, has become an anthem for the youth of Assam.

What makes this musical sensation even more extraordinary is the incorporation of belly dancers into the music video. Breaking traditional barriers, these dancers join forces with the vibrant Bihu steps, creating a visually stunning and culturally rich spectacle. The infusion of diverse elements has ignited a wave of enthusiasm, prompting young talents across Assam to flood Instagram with creative reels showcasing their love and support for the rich folk culture.

Directed with finesse by Jaan Nissar Lone and produced by AR Music Studios, the visual storytelling in the music video is nothing short of captivating. Co-produced by Jaan Nissar Lone and Ranjana Baruah, the collaboration has seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, creating an audio-visual masterpiece that transcends cultural boundaries.

Rani Hazarika, the musical maestro behind the creation, expressed excitement, saying, "Can't wait for you to listen and share the vibes!" The catchy beats and soulful melodies promise an unforgettable musical experience, marking a significant moment in the convergence of diverse genres.

As #NewMusic and #BihuReNashaSaLaage trend across social media platforms, it's evident that this groundbreaking collaboration has not only resonated with the people of Assam but has also captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. The amalgamation of Assamese traditions and electronic dance beats in "Bihu Re - Nasha Sa Laage" stands as a testament to the power of music to unite and celebrate cultural diversity on a global scale.

In a resounding success for both Rani Hazarika and AR Music Studios, also known as ARMS RECORD LABEL, the mesmerizing fusion track, "Bihu Re - Nasha Sa Laage," has taken the internet by storm, garnering over one million views within just 24 hours of its release. This musical collaboration not only showcases Hazarika's musical prowess but also highlights the innovative production of ARMS RECORD LABEL, making it a milestone in the contemporary music scene. As #NewMusic and #BihuReNashaSaLaage dominate social media trends, Rani Hazarika's name and ARMS RECORD LABEL shine brightly, symbolizing a harmonious blend of traditional Assamese folk and cutting-edge electronic dance music.

https://youtu.be/iKZ3WiFJ8X8?si=dw23DZ0HTUHbhOef

