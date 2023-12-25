Ranjana Shah wins coveted Mrs Photogenic award at  Mrs Maharashtra 2023 held by DIVA Pageants

New Delhi (India), December 25: “The women of my family are not only my support system but also my cheer leaders who inspire me to be the empowered woman that I am today. Its thanks to their motivation that I confidently walked on this huge and prestigious platform, and proudly took home the crown”, beams Ranjana Revankar Shah, an astute businesswoman and passionate yoga trainer, from Mumbai. Ranjana bagged the coveted title of Mrs. Photogenicin the Elite category, at the Mrs. Maharashtra 2023, hosted by DIVA Pageants(www.divapageants.com), at Novotel, Pune recently.

Mrs Maharashtra 2023, the brainchild of Karl and Anjana Mascarenhas, Directors, DIVA Pageants, wowed Pune with its 7th season. The event was graced by celebrity guests Sarah Jane Dias, Akshay Waghmare, Virat Madake, and Vidhya Tiwari, adding glamour and inspiration to the proceedings. The esteemed jury panel, including Deepti Chacko Bangera, brought their expertise and insight to the challenging task of judging the contestants. “DIVA Pageants is known to be the most authentic and safest pageants for women in India. And from day one I knew I was at the right place. The dedication of Anjana mam and Karl sir towards grooming each participant is unparalleled”, Ranjana says.

A mother of two daughters, Ranjana'selder daughter, who is married, is a music afficianido and is a piano tutor. Ranjana alongwith her younger daughter is working on a footwear brand, Drunch (www.drunch.in). “Drunch is a new age footwear fashion brand for women who love to dress up, yet be super comfortable in what they wear”, she explains.

Besides looking into the nitty gritties of Drunch, Ranjana who is a fitness freak, also follows her calling towards yoga, as a trainer.‘Yoga is the need of the hour today. Yoga is a complete healer. It not only heals you physically, it also heals you mentally. Even with a simple chanting of “OM” there is so much healing, where you keep connecting with yourself”, she explains.“Because in today's hustle bustle of life, we've all forgotten to connect with ourselves. We're so busy connecting with the world outside. There is so much of mental stress and pressure. Probably the biggest problem that today's youth is facing is mental health. I believe yoga to some extent subsides that problem, healing them from inside,so that they can face the trauma that they have been going through. Yoga and meditation would help them focus. Yoga is a saving grace. It's like when the sky is covered with dark clouds, suddenly a ray of sunlight enters and you see a rainbow”.

Ranjana gives all credit for her success and achievements to her husband Vipul Shah, a businessman, who is her high school sweetheart. “We have been together for 30 years.It is thanks to his unstinted support and constant encouragement and push, that I have been successful in whatever I pursue, today”, she smiles,

“Finally I'd like to say to everyone in our generation as well as the new generation -never say ‘I know it all'because you can learn, something new from someone, everyday. There is no age to learning – it has no expiration date. You can keep growing in life while you continue to learn and tread onto newer pastures”, sums up Ranjana who next looks forward to participating at the Mrs India 2024 competition by DIVA Pageants.

