Rankers – Vikas Phadnis to Direct a Hard-Hitting Web Series on the Journey of NEET Aspirants

New Delhi [India], May 28:Acclaimed writer-director Vikas Phadnis is set to bring to life an emotionally intense and socially relevant web series titled “Rankers”, chronicling the turbulent journey of NEET aspirants in India. The series is a joint production by Ajay Sagar and Vikas Phadnis under the banners of Shiv Omkara International Films and Think Creative Films.

Set against the real-life backdrop of Stark Classes in Latur — one of Maharashtra's most reputed NEET coaching institutions — Rankers offers an authentic portrayal of the academic pressure and personal sacrifices that define the lives of thousands of medical aspirants.

The series features a dynamic ensemble of young actors including Saakshi Sharma, Sneha Kamble, Isha Dherwani, Madhukar Tripathi, Rashid Khan, Disha Sontakke, Shrishti Kesari, and Pallavi Rajput. These talented performers play students from varied social and economic backgrounds, all driven by the common dream of becoming doctors. Their stories explore friendship, stress, ambition, heartbreak, and resilience in the face of relentless academic demands.

Supporting them is a seasoned cast comprising Payal Saxena, Vin Modgil, Rahul Yadav, and Smriti Hari, portraying mentors, hostel wardens, and administrative figures who significantly influence the students' journeys.

“Shooting in a real educational environment adds a layer of truth that viewers will instantly connect with,” says director Vikas Phadnis. “Rankers is not just about cracking an exam — it's about the emotional cost of chasing a dream.”

With filming slated to begin shortly in Latur, Rankers is gearing up for a nationwide release on a major OTT platform in 2025.

Grounded, relatable, and emotionally compelling, Rankers promises to be one of the most talked-about youth dramas of the year — a mirror to the unspoken struggles of India's future doctors.

