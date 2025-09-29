Ranna Gill Showcases Autumn at Westbury & Tales from the Saddle at Treasury of Trousseau 2025

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 29: Ranna Gill's much-anticipated showcase added a defining moment to this year's iconic Treasury of Trousseau, as DLF Emporio's definitive luxury wedding and festive platform came alive with her Fall 2025 collections - Autumn at Westbury and Tales from the Saddle.

Presented on Day Two, 26th September 2025, over a curated lunch at Cafe E, the showcase offered guests an intimate yet immersive fashion experience within DLF Emporio's grand celebration of couture, jewellery, and festive lifestyle.

The two collections unfolded as a rich dialogue between romance and resilience. Autumn at Westbury captured the dreamy, transitional beauty of fall, evoking Tuscan landscapes, Parisian museums, and textured fabrics layered with warmth and sophistication. Tales from the Saddle celebrated the timeless poetry of the horse - a symbol of freedom, strength, and elegance. Together, they highlighted Ranna Gill's signature balance of structure and spirit, empowerment and romance.

Models walked in more than 100 looks, ranging from tailored silhouettes and chic waistcoats to fluid jumpsuits, co-ords, baroque-inspired dresses, and evening ensembles. Signature elements like leather accents, schiffli embroidery, and Gill's iconic Horses print added both power and poetry to the runway. Guests praised the collection for seamlessly bridging everyday luxury with statement occasion wear.

Ranna Gill's showcase was further elevated through remarkable partnerships with Leather Garden and Rosso Brunello. Leather Garden unveiled Saaya | saayaa a tribute to Indian craftsmanship expressed through natural materials and intricate embroidery. Complementing this artistry, Rosso Brunello presented its Fall-Winter 2025 line, featuring slingback stilettos with shimmering stones, cutwork, and bedazzled accents, each piece designed as a statement of glamour. Paired seamlessly with Gill's couture, the accessories underscored a powerful synergy of contemporary fashion.

Speaking after the showcase, Designer Ranna Gill said:

"Fall has always been about storytelling for me strength, romance, and renewal. With Autumn at Westbury and Tales from the Saddle, I wanted to capture that duality through movement and detail. Presenting this collection at Treasury of Trousseau gave me the opportunity to share a journey that is deeply personal, yet resonates universally with women today."

By spotlighting Ranna Gill's vision and her collaborations with Leather Garden and Rosso Brunello, Treasury of Trousseau 2025 reaffirmed DLF Emporio's stature as India's premier destination for luxury fashion, artistry, and festive celebration.

About Rana Gill

Ranna Gill emerges as a trailblazer in the realm of contemporary Indian fashion, celebrated globally for its seamless fusion of effortless glamour tailored for the modern woman. With a commanding online presence and a footprint spanning over 15 stores in key metropolitan hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, New York, and many more opening soon.

Bringing forth an unparalleled wealth of design expertise cultivated over two decades and nurtured through international endeavours, Ranna Gill stands as a beacon in the fashion realm. As an esteemed alumni of FIT, New York, and a pioneering founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Ranna Gill continually pushes the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the industry. Beyond being a mere brand, Ranna Gill represents a symbol of design brilliance, serving as a trailblazer in the dynamic tapestry of Indian fashion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor