Rapid growth of air infrastructure boosts tourism, agriculture in India’s North-East

New Delhi, Sep 22 The rapid development of air infrastructure in India’s North-East states over the last decade is leading to higher economic development in the remote hilly region of the country, with growth picking up in the agricultural and tourism sectors.

This has also been highlighted in an article in the 'Times of Kuwait' which points out that the region now has 17 operational airports, as the number has almost doubled since 2014.

In the state of Arunachal Pradesh, three new greenfield airports were built, while the states of Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura each got one.

At the same time, a few airports were revived or upgraded for better runways and facilities.

The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme by the Government facilitated regional air connectivity among different locations in the North-East Indian states and with other cities in and outside the country.

The developing airport infrastructure would boost economic growth in North East India, the articles quotes Mark Martin, CEO of a Dubai-based aviation firm, as saying.

“The first thing that aviation can do is create jobs. With primarily hilly terrain, dependence on rail or road transport is minimal,” Martin said.

It also cites the founder of a start-up named North East Farm Sales Promotion which sent organic food items from the North East to Vietnam using the newly-started flight.

“It will promote the region, increase the income of the farmers, and boost the local economy,” said founder Bhanu Pratap.

Farmers are earning better incomes as the outbound air cargo from the newly-built airports is offering them opportunities to sell their agriproducts in the markets with higher prices.

“A better commutable and sustainable connectivity is key to raise income of people of North Eastern states,” the 'Times of Kuwait' cites Assam Industrial Development Corporation’s managing Director Manvendra Pratap Singh as saying.

The all-weather airports are ensuring that farmers do not face transportation lags, and perishable items are transported in time.

Moreover, the Government of India has launched the Krishi Udan scheme to enable seamless, cost-effective, and time-bound air transportation of agricultural produce from hilly areas, tribal regions and North-Eastern states.

The aero-facilities have helped the tourism sector exploit the tremendous potential all eight states have. There has been a surge in the number of people travelling to the North Eastern states. There has been a constant increase in the number of tourists in the past few years.

In 2022, about 11.8 million domestic and 100,000 foreign tourists visited even and in 2025, the overall number is set to increase by 25 per cent year-on-year, the article states.

The article also highlights a report titled ‘Unlocking the Economic Viability and Potential of North Eastern Airports’, published in 'Journal of Law and Sustainable Development'.

“The expansion of airports and improved air connectivity in the North Eastern states of India has brought about a significant socio-economic transformation in the region. The development of North Eastern airports presents a promising avenue for economic growth, tourism promotion, and cultural exchange,” according to the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor