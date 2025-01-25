Rapid Organic Launches Organic Cumin Tea

PNN

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 25: On January 19, 2025, during the Silver Jubilee Foundation Day celebration of the National Research Centre on Seed Spices in Ajmer, the Organic Cumin/Jeera Tea was officially launched by the Honorable Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Government of India, Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, along with Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Rajendra Singh Paroda, former Secratary (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.

The event, held at ICAR-NRCSS, Ajmer, was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr Sudhakar Pandey (Assistant Director General, Horticulture Science ), Dr. J.P. Mishra (Director ICAR-ATARI Jodhpur), Dr. Arun Kumar Tomar (Director ICAR-CSWRI Avikanagar), Dr. Jagdeesh Rane (Director ICAR-CIAH Bikaner), Dr. Balraj Singh (Vice Chancellor, SKNAU Jobner), Dr. Ajeet Kumar Karnataka (Vice Chancellor, MPUAT Udaipur), and Dr. Vinay Bhardwaj (Director ICAR-NRCSS Ajmer) Dr Kartar Singh Scientist (Plant Pathology) ICAR-NRCSS ,Dr Yugal Kishore Sharma, Principal Scientist NRCSS Ajmer, Bhagirath Choudhary Director at South Asia Biotechnology Centre. Dr Shrishail K Kulloli, Senior Officer, Spices Board India Jodhpur Rajasthan.

Founder & Director of Rapid Organic, Yogesh Joshi took the stage to share his vision for the company and introduce the new product line. He emphasized the importance of health-conscious living and explained the benefits of Rapid Organic's flagship products, Jaivik Jeera Chai - Organic Cumin Tea and Jaivik Saunf Chai - Organic Detox Tea.

As Joshi addressed the gathering, he explained, "We have been engaged in organic jeera cultivation through contract farming for 15 years. Therefore, the purpose was to deliver organic jeera chai to people, and we are doing this through a B2C approach. I am proud to share that we are the first to bring this concept to life, making organic jeera tea available straight from the cumin hub of Rajasthan. Jaivik Jeera Chai is designed to be more than just a refreshing beverage. It is a natural remedy for digestion, boosting metabolism, and aiding in detoxification. The organic cumin seeds in the tea help flush out toxins from the body, promote overall wellness, and strengthen the immune system, making it a vital part of daily health routines. It also provides relief from common stomach discomforts like bloating and indigestion. We also offered Jeera Chai for tasting during the event, and it was loved by everyone. The response we received was overwhelmingly positive!"

His message was clear: the power of organic products is not only in their purity but in their ability to support healthier lifestyles. "Our mission is to support both the health of individuals and the livelihood of our local farmers. By choosing our organic teas, you're not only improving your health, but you're also supporting sustainable agriculture," Mr. Joshi added, emphasizing the direct connection between consumers and the farmers who grow the ingredients.

The ceremony also celebrated the significance of this expansion, with Rapid Organic poised to bring high-quality, organic herbal teas directly to consumers, empowering the farming community in Rajasthan. With this launch, Rapid Organic takes a bold step in bridging the gap between farmers and the end consumer, making organic living accessible and beneficial for everyone.

It will soon be available for everyone on all major online shopping platforms. For more information on Jaivik Jeera Chai and Jaivik Saunf Chai, and to explore the entire range of Rapid Organic products, visit www.rapidorganic.com.

