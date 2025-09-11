Rapyder Achieves 60 percent Growth in Gen-AI Transformation Journey of Customers Following Strategic Collaboration with AWS

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Rapyder Cloud Solutions (Rapyder) today announced strong business momentum following its signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in April 2024. Over the past year, the collaboration - anchored in Generative AI (Gen AI) innovation - has powered a 60% increase in new deals and a 51% growth in customer accounts, underscoring the transformational impact of the collaboration.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Rapyder has leveraged the SCA to shift from technology-led offerings to industry-specific solutions, expanding its role from a traditional service provider to a strategic enabler of digital transformation in India.

Generative AI: Accelerating Industry Outcomes

Since signing the SCA, Rapyder has delivered more than 35 Gen AI proofs of concept and launched more than 20 production-ready solutions, including:

* AI-powered VoiceBot built on Amazon Nova Sonic, integrated with OpenSearch and DynamoDB. Implemented for customers such as Fibe and Stellaps, the solution delivers secure, real-time, human-like conversations. It improved customer engagement, accelerated query resolution, and freed up human agents for complex tasks.

* Multilingual voice search platforms that let users access information using natural speech across multiple languages and regional dialects. This has made digital services more inclusive and accessible to diverse audiences.

* Automated document summarization services that condense lengthy documents into short, coherent summaries without losing key insights. The solution helps businesses save time, make faster decisions, and quickly grasp critical information.

These Gen AI innovations, made possible through the SCA, are delivering faster decisions, deeper personalization, and transformative outcomes across the BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Cloud Center of Excellence: The Engine Behind the Innovation

To meet increasing customer demand for cloud services, Rapyder has established a dedicated Industry Center of Excellence (ICoE) as the hub for innovation. Over the past year, the ICoE has delivered 21 industry-aligned solutions, including four FTR-ready offerings for BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing. It has also enabled 11 new enterprise partnerships, including with Snapdeal, as well as 45 SMB and startup collaborations in migration, modernization, and AI/ML.

By working closely with AWS experts, the ICoE has helped Indian enterprises accelerate their adoption of AWS Cloud, driving innovation, increasing productivity, optimizing costs, and fueling business growth. This industry-aligned focus, enabled by the SCA, has strengthened client relationships and expanded Rapyder's presence across India.

Scaling Talent to Lead the Gen AI Wave

According to AWS and AlphaBeta research, India's demand for cloud professionals is projected to reach 14 million roles by 2026, with a widening digital skills gap expected by 2028. To help close this gap Rapyder has invested heavily in workforce development since signing the SCA with AWS. In the past year, the company achieved 150 AWS Certifications, including in Gen AI and AI/ML, earned the AWS Generative AI Competency, and expanded its workforce by 45% to meet rising demand, equipping teams to drive the next frontier of digital transformation for Indian enterprises.

"Our strategic collaboration with AWS transformed us from a service provider to a strategic enabler, with Gen AI as our growth engine," said Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO, Rapyder. "Our investments in Gen AI and our Industry Center of Excellence (ICoE) are helping us lead India's digital evolution."

Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder and CTO of Rapyder, added: "The strategic collaboration with AWS has given us the resources and support to push the boundaries of what's possible with cloud and Gen AI. Our AWS Generative AI Competency and expanded workforce are testament to our commitment to innovation and customer obsession."

Founded in 2017, Rapyder is a born-in-cloud consulting company helping enterprises scale smarter through cloud migration, modernization, GenAI, and managed services. With its AWS Premier Tier status and deep domain expertise, Rapyder delivers meaningful transformation for enterprises across India.

Learn more at: www.rapyder.com

