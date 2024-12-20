Rapyder Achieves Premier Tier Status within the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Rapyder Cloud Solutions is proud to announce achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN) in December, 2024.

Achieving the Premier Tier status differentiates Rapyder as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

Speaking about this notable achievement, Amit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Rapyder Cloud Solutions, stated, "Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status is yet another feather in Rapyder's cap, reflecting the unwavering commitment, dedication, and perseverance of our entire team. This accomplishment not only reinforces our position as an industry leader but also enhances our value proposition and strengthens our credibility with customers. We are honored to attain the esteemed Premier Tier status. I extend my sincere gratitude to the AWS leadership and partner team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journeyyour partnership has been instrumental in making this achievement a reality."

To earn the Premier Tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS-trained & certified technical consultants and deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Significant milestones and accomplishments have defined Rapyder's remarkable journey to achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status. Prior to achieving this landmark Rapyder has successfully attained 19 AWS Service Delivery Programs and earned five AWS Competencies, including Migration and Modernization and Generative AI, underscoring its deep technical expertise and commitment to excellence.

Recognized for its exceptional contributions, Rapyder secured a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS in 2024, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to driving customer success through innovative cloud solutions.

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Bangalore, Rapyder Cloud Solutions is a leading cloud consulting partner for AWS, offering comprehensive expertise in Strategic Cloud Consulting, Migration and Modernization, Generative AI, Data Analytics, AI/ML, and Managed Cloud Services.

With satellite offices in Mumbai and Delhi, Rapyder is well-positioned to serve a diverse client base across India. Rapyder has achieved five prestigious AWS competencies, including Generative AI and has added 19 Service Deliveries to its portfolio, highlighting its advanced capabilities in cloud technology.

These competencies & recognitions underscore Rapyder's versatility and expertise in deploying customized, scalable solutions across multiple cloud platforms. With a commitment to innovation and client success, Rapyder is a trusted partner in helping businesses achieve seamless cloud adoption, enhanced operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor