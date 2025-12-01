Rare, High-Risk Lung Surgery Saves Young Man's Life at NCR Hospital: Dr. Anupam Das Performs Complex CTEPH Procedure

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 1: In a remarkable medical achievement, a young male patient suffering from a rare and life-threatening condition called Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH) was successfully treated by a multidisciplinary team led by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Anupam Das. The complex procedure, known as a bilateral pulmonary thromboendarterectomy, is considered one of the most challenging surgeries in cardiothoracic medicine.

A Rare and Dangerous Disease

CTEPH affects an estimated 1-3.2% of individuals who develop blood clots in their leg veins (Deep Vein Thrombosis - DVT). In this condition, massive clots travel from the deep veins to the lungs, blocking major pulmonary arteries.

If untreated, the rising pressure on the right side of the heart can cause progressive breathlessness, coughing of blood, and eventual heart failure.

"It is a condition where life expectancy can reduce to nearly 5% within five years without treatment," explains Dr. Das.

Critical Condition on Admission

The patient had a history of leg vein thrombosis two years ago and had discontinued blood-thinning medications prematurely. In recent weeks, his condition worsened rapidly with severe breathlessness and blood in sputum.

Upon admission, his oxygen saturation had fallen to 84%, and his lungs were heavily clogged with clots. He was placed on a ventilator but did not respond to medical therapy, prompting the need for emergency surgical intervention.

A Six-Hour, High-Stakes Operation

The high-risk surgery lasted nearly six hours, involving:

*192 minutes on a heart-lung machine

*85 minutes with the heart stopped

*35 minutes of complete circulatory arrest at a body temperature of 22°C

The surgery required opening both pulmonary arteries and meticulously removing clots from within the lungsan extremely time-sensitive procedure due to the risk of organ damage when circulation is stopped.

The expert team included:

*Surgeons: Dr. Anupam Das (Lead), Dr. Murtaza

*Anaesthesia: Dr. Rohit, Dr. Seema

*Perfusionists: Mr. Retam, Ms. Neha, Ms. Megha

*Scrub Nurses: Mr. Prahlad, Mr. Chandrabhan, Ms. Anuradha, Ms. Yogesh

"This surgery demands perfect coordination, deep planning, and calm execution. Even a minor bleed in the lungs or right heart failure can make survival extremely difficult," said Dr. Das.

A Successful Recovery

Post-surgery, the patient showed dramatic improvement.

*Lung pressures returned to normal

*He was removed from the ventilator within 48 hours

*Follow-up bronchoscopy confirmed clean airways

*He was discharged with stable vital signs and 97% oxygen saturation on room air

"This outcome is the result of precise teamwork between cardiac surgery, pulmonology, ICU specialists, and perfusion experts," Dr. Das added.

A Message of Awareness

CTEPH often goes undiagnosed until it becomes life-threatening. Dr. Das emphasized the importance of:

*Timely diagnosis

*Strict adherence to blood-thinning medication after DVT

*Early referral to specialized cardiac centers

*Annual CT follow-ups for at-risk patients

After such surgeries, patients must permanently stop smoking, continue blood thinners for life, and remain under regular cardiac supervisionbut they can lead a completely normal life.

A Significant Milestone for Cardiac Care

The successful completion of this rare and difficult surgery highlights growing expertise in the region and offers hope to patients with advanced pulmonary hypertension who previously had limited treatment options in India

