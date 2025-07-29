Rasayanam Expands Its Wellness Range with Three New Powerhouse Products: Shilajit Gold, Magnesium Glycinate, and Shatavari

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 29: Rasayanam, a leading name in science-backed health and wellness supplements, is proud to announce the expansion of its premium product range with the launch of three new offerings: Rasayanam Shilajit Gold Resin, Magnesium Glycinate for Sleep, and Shatavari for Her Wellness. These carefully formulated supplements are designed to support energy, sleep quality, and women's health, marking another milestone in Rasayanam's mission to deliver high-quality wellness solutions for modern lifestyles.

1. Rasayanam Shilajit Gold Resin - Energy & Vitality for MenKey USP: 100% Pure Himalayan Resin + Ashwagandha + Pure Kesar + Gokshura + Swarn Bhasma

Rasayanam's Shilajit Gold Resin is a specially formulated supplement designed to help improve stamina, strength, and overall vitality in men.

What sets it apart is its gold-standard blend of premium herbs and minerals that are traditionally associated with enhanced energy and performance. Sourced from the Himalayas and purified through a slow and natural process, the product delivers high potency and purity in every serving.

* Enhanced strength & stamina

* Infused with natural herbs and minerals

* Tested for heavy metals and safe for daily use

* Thick resin form - no fillers or additives

* Boosts confidence and overall wellness in men

Whether it's physical strength, performance, or recovery, Rasayanam Shilajit Gold Resin is built to support men's daily energy needs in a safe and natural way.

2. Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate - Better Sleep & Calm Mind

Key USP: 100% Pure Elemental Magnesium + High Absorption Glycinate Form + Sourced from Balchem, USA

Magnesium deficiency is one of India's most overlooked health concerns, often linked to poor sleep, stress, muscle cramps, and fatigue. Rasayanam's Magnesium Glycinate is designed to help bridge this nutritional gap with a gentle, easily absorbed form of magnesium that is suitable for daily use.

* Promotes deep, restful sleep

* Supports muscle relaxation & recovery

* Improves mood and reduces stress

* Highly bioavailable & gut-friendly

* Zero sugar, zero artificial additives

If you're struggling with poor sleep or waking up tired, Magnesium Glycinate can help reset your sleep-wake cycle and promote relaxation. This product is ideal for individuals seeking magnesium benefits for improved sleep and relaxation in a clean, minimalist formulation.

3. Rasayanam Shatavari - Hormonal Balance & Postnatal Support for Women

Key USP: 100% Pure Shatavari Extract + No Additives or Preservatives

Designed specifically for women, Rasayanam Shatavari supports hormonal balance, reproductive health, and lactation for breastfeeding mothers. Made with pure shatavari extract in a highly concentrated form, it is a natural choice for women navigating the challenges of motherhood or hormonal changes.

* Supports hormonal balance

* Boosts lactation for breastfeeding women

* Helps manage PMS and menopause symptoms

* Strengthens immunity and overall well-being

* Free from sugar, soy, dairy, and gluten

Whether it's post-pregnancy support or general wellness, this supplement offers clean and effective nutritional care for women across all age groups.

A Step Towards Holistic, Everyday Wellness

Speaking on the launch, a spokesperson from Rasayanam said:

"At Rasayanam, we aim to bring clean, effective, and research-backed products that align with real-life health concerns. With the launch of Shilajit Gold Resin, Magnesium Glycinate, and Shatavari for Her, we are introducing targeted wellness solutions for men, women, and individuals experiencing sleep and stress issues. Each product has been developed after deep research and is tested to meet the highest quality standards."

The company continues to maintain its commitment to no fillers, no harmful additives, and maximum purity in every supplement. All products are tested for safety and manufactured in GMP-certified facilities.

Availability

All three products are available for purchase across India through the official website:

* Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate

* Rasayanam Shilajit Gold Resin

* Rasayanam Shatavari for Her

About Rasayanam

Rasayanam is one of India's fastest-growing wellness brands, known for its science-led formulations, transparency, and clean-label products. The company's vision is to empower people to live healthier lives by offering pure, effective, and user-friendly supplements tailored to modern needs. Every Rasayanam product is rooted in efficacy, quality, and consumer trust.

For press inquiries, collaborations, or bulk purchases, please contact:

Email: Contact@rasayanam,in

Mobile: +91 8882566684

Follow us for updates:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rasayanam/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rasayanam.health

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Rasayanam-YT

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor