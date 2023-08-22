Rasha Kelej Focuses in “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV Program’s 9th Episode on Stopping Gender Based Violence

BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the Eighth Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like KTV in Kenya, NTV in Uganda, and GH One TV in Ghana and ZNBC in Zambia, AYV in Sierra Leone and LTV, Liberia, and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program is currently being broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, KTN Home in Kenya & Mashariki TV in Burundi, and will soon be broadcast on BTV in Botswana and QTV in The Gambia. “Our Africa” TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

The theme for the Ninth Episode is Stopping Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Watch the Ninth Episode promo here: https://youtu.be/2L2fv25QbMg

Watch the Ninth Episode here: https://youtu.be/YH3DKwHuvsM

The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “The response to ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program has been very positive and overwhelming. I am so happy that the TV program has been informative and entertaining at the same time. Now, we bring to you the ninth episode that focuses on the issue of ‘Stopping Gender-Based Violence’. GBV is the most pervasive yet least visible human rights violation in the world. Gender-based violence affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime, globally.”

“We addressed this very sensitive topic through our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I really admire Art and Fashion in Africa and I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to be the voice of the voiceless and sensitizing our communities. Through our program, we want to reach out to youth and other members of urban and rural communities across the continent to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to Africa such as; Stopping GBV, Breaking the Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Prevention and Management of Diabetes and Coronavirus Health Awareness and more,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also launched a children storybook in partnership with African First Ladies, ‘Not Who You Are’ to address this sensitive issue since young age, to be able to teach boys to love and respect their future wives and eliminate domestic violence. Read the storybook here: https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/1639992445_87746fd4b1fd877162a7.pdf

While gender-based violence (GBV) is not a problem unique to Africa, there is little doubt that the extent of the problem persists more severely on the continent than elsewhere in the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that, in 2013, 35% of women worldwide had experienced either physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. In contrast, 45.6% of women 15 years and older in Africa have experienced the same.

This high incidence of GBV in Africa can be correlated to low levels of education, exposure to violence elsewhere, patriarchal systems, attitudes accepting of violence and gender inequality, and low access to information.

In societies where justice is seldom achieved, knowledge of women’s rights is limited, and exposure to violence is consistent, the task of reducing GBV remains of paramount importance.

The ninth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” features Nancy, TV Presenter & Style Coach from GHONE TV, who shared tips on how to use fashion to build confidence in women. The episode also featured young and talented designers Gaone Mangogola from Botswana and Stephany – Lee Schmidt from Namibia who shared their designs displaying STOP GBV messages.

Senator, Dr Rasha further emphasized, “We have also launched awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to address the sensitive issue of Stopping GBV, and also other issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage and/ or Ending FGM. We are running these competitions in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies. I am excited and looking forward to receiving the applications on submit@merck-foundation.com.”

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!” concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch General Promo of the Program here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q

Watch Episode 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc

Watch Episode 2 here: https://youtu.be/g5wpzOr22l0

Watch Episode 3 here: https://youtu.be/BONCtUJZLHI

Watch Episode 4 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks

Watch Episode 5 here: https://youtu.be/RqobIDOHc4E

Watch Episode 6 here: https://youtu.be/7GtXkBYv_94

Watch Episode 7 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCiS_r5y1zM

Watch Episode 8 here: https://youtu.be/hFIHJ39Wd98

Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

Twitter: @MerckFoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

www.merck-foundation.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor