Rashaana Shah and Cristy Coors Beasley Make Global Waves with Two Films Based on Real Events

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23:Trailblazing female producers Rashaana Shah and Cristy Coors Beasley are making waves on the global stage, with their two bold and compelling films, American Warrior and The Collaborator, captivating audiences at more than 21 international film festivals. Their commitment to celebrate diversity, gender equity, and global narratives is an example of emerging female filmmakers in the indie cinema world.

A gripping sports drama, American Warrior has been celebrated at 12 international festivals and is set to make its Asia Premiere at IFFI Goa on November 24th. Featuring Vishy Ayyar as “Jai,” an Indian-American ex-con grappling with redemption, the film takes viewers on a journey through courage, forgiveness, and resilience. His soulful battle extends beyond the MMA ring, where he faces the formidable “Marcus,” portrayed by Indigenous actor and professional MMA fighter Andrew Gray (Power Rangers Megaforce).

The stellar cast includes legendary actor Danny Trejo (Machete, Heat), who plays “Dennis,” a retired trainer helping Jai return to form, and acclaimed actress Veronica Falcón (Ozark, Jungle Cruise), who steps into a reimagined role as “Marcella,” a community icon and gym owner.

Cristy Coors Beasley describes their working dynamic as “fire and ice” _“Working with Rashaana on American Warrior has been liberating. Together, we flipped traditionally male roles—like the gym owner, an MMA judge, and the fight doctor—into strong female characters. We picked global subjects with a diverse cast from US, UK, Canada and India. We don't shy away from supporting bold stories and new talent”

The Collaborator, the duo's second venture, takes a poignant and introspective look at life in 1990s Kashmir. This Indo-US-Georgia co-production tells a story about loss of dreams, hope and love for families that live in war zones. The film stars UK's Rudi Dharmalingam (Control, The Lazarus Project) as “Captain Kadian,” alongside promising newcomer Nikhil Singh Rai, whose role as “The Boy” emerged after an extensive two-year talent search. The ensemble cast features celebrated actors like Nitin Ganatra (Eastenders) as the Village Headman and Vikram Kapadia (The Night Manager) in a pivotal role. The film was adapted to the screen by first time feature director Travis Hodgkins, whose vision was bolstered by the female production team.

Currently competing in eight prestigious international festivals, including San Diego (California), Antakya (Turkey), Dances with Films (New York), Karama Human Rights (Jordan)and Internationale Del Cinema Di Salerno (Italy), is a testament that the film resonates with audiences across diverse regions and culture.

Rashaana is very vocal about women need to empower women, “We advocate conscious gender equity hire practices. Both our films have more than 60% female workforce, behind the camera and in front of the camera. But I am not your typical feminist. I mean, we have backed two male directors”.

Cristy Coors Beasley adds, “It is really about being the best storytellers we can be. We are always looking to improve our work, and make sure we keep our standards high to match our ambitions. Our slate is a mix of intimate, complex narratives like The Collaborator and to more epic stories in the vein of more traditional studio tentpole projects”

The projects are executive produced by MXW Ventures and CnR Films, with Chaitra Vedullapalli, Namrata Sharma, and Swetha Pakala serving as lead executive producers.

These two fearless producers are proving that passion, vision, and bold risks are key to transformative storytelling. Both films promise to leave an indelible mark on audiences, sparking dialogue, celebrating diversity, and shining a light on the shared humanity that connects us all.

