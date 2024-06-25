RateGain Awarded as One of the Top 100 Workplaces in India by Great Place to Work

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25: RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces in India by Great Place to Work® India. This is the first time RateGain has won this esteemed award, and the certification for the fifth consecutive year emphasizes its unwavering commitment to encouraging a positive, inclusive, and motivating work environment

The certification process and subsequent award announcement took place over the past year, with the official recognition received on June 20, 2024. This milestone highlights the continuous journey toward workplace excellence. At RateGain, everyone adheres to the core values of TOPIC: Teamwork, Ownership, People First, Innovation, and Customer Obsession, which have contributed to the reputation as a valuable employer.

Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Chairman of RateGain Travel Technologies, said, "This recognition is a tremendous honor, reflecting the hard work of our teams at RateGain. We prioritize investing in our people, fostering strong relationships, and promoting work-life flexibility. Our shared values and commitment to excellence drive us to continually redefine success. We're humbled and motivated to keep pushing boundaries as the best workplace."

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of India's Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces," said Sahil Sharma, Global Chief Human Resource Officer at RateGain Travel Technologies."This accolade is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees, the strategic direction of our leadership team, and the relentless efforts of our People and Culture Division. It underscores our commitment to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered to achieve their best."

The Great Places to Work® list is published at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/indias-great-mid-size-workplaces

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 3,200+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

RateGain today is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with 26 of the Top 30 Hotel Chains, 25 of the Top 30 Online Travel Agents, 4 of the Top 5 Airlines, and all the top car rentals, including 16 Global Fortune 500 companies in unlocking new revenue every day.

