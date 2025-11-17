Rathi Steel and Power Limited Surges with 28.39% Income Growth in Q2 FY26, Bolstered by BIS Certification and Operational Resumption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Rathi Steel and Power Limited (BSE: 504903), a prominent manufacturer in the stainless steel long products and TMT bars sector, today announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, showcasing a significant year-over-year increase in total income. The company reported a robust total income of ₹156.43 crore, marking a substantial growth of 28.39% compared to the same period last year. This impressive financial performance is complemented by an EBITDA of ₹6.37 crore, reflecting a 14.77% year-over-year increase.

The company's net profit for Q2 FY26 stood at ₹1.63 crore. It is important to note that the net profit for the corresponding quarter in FY25 included an exceptional item of ₹4.71 crore, which influenced the comparative figures. The EBITDA reported for Q2 FY26 incorporates other income, providing a comprehensive view of the company’s operational earnings.

Adding to its recent achievements, Rathi Steel and Power Limited has secured BIS certification (license CM/L/8700195219) for its Fe 500 Reinforcement Bars, covering nominal sizes ranging from 8 mm to 25 mm. This certification permits the company to apply the BIS Standard Mark on these critical TMT bars, a product line in high demand. The approval, valid until May 8, 2026, is poised to enhance the company’s ability to optimize its existing production capacity and cater effectively to market needs. This significant development follows the recent recommencement of operations at its Ghaziabad Steel Melting Shop, a key facility for the manufacturing of steel billets.

Further strengthening its operational capabilities, Rathi Steel and Power Limited received a Resumption Order on November 12, 2025, from the Commission of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. This order authorizes RSPL to resume commercial operations at its Steel Melting Shop in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a status previously disclosed on October 29, 2025. The resumption of operations is contingent upon the company’s adherence to specified conditions within a defined timeframe, as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Established in 1971, Rathi Steel and Power Limited has built a strong reputation for manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of steel and steel-related products. The company’s specialization in stainless steel products, including wire rods and flats, serves critical applications across infrastructure, engineering, and household sectors. Rathi operates a state-of-the-art plant in Ghaziabad, UP, with an installed rolling capacity of 2,00,000 tons per annum. Additionally, its steel melting shop boasts an installed capacity of over 90,000 tons per annum for the production of stainless steel billets, underscoring the company’s integrated manufacturing prowess.

