Raveum Appoints Canes-Winning Marketing Powerhouse Manisha Israni to Board, Leveraging Her Pivotal Role in Transforming India’s Brand Landscape

AUSTIN(Texas) [USA], January 9: Raveum, a global platform expanding access to institutional grade U.S. real estate, today announced the appointment of Manisha Israni to its Board of Directors. Her addition supports Raveum's next phase of growth as the company deepens its focus on credibility, transparency, and long term confidence with global investors. Israni brings more than two decades of experience in branding, content strategy, and communications across global media in large scale platforms. Her career has centered on shaping clear, disciplined narratives in regulated environments, ensuring that growth is supported by trust, consistency, and accountability

“As we scale Raveum, our commitment to transparency is just as important as our technology,” said Kabir Israni, Founder and CEO of Raveum. “Manisha's deep expertise in building trust based narratives is invaluable to us. Her guidance ensures that as we open doors to U.S. real estate for global investors, we do so with clarity and absolute integrity.”

Reflecting on her decision to join the board, Israni pointed to Raveum's vision of expanding access to U.S. real estate, while setting a higher bar for execution. “What drew me to Raveum is the sincerity with which it approaches access to long term wealth creation, not as a slogan, but as a responsibility,” she said. “I have strong conviction in Kabir's leadership and his commitment to carrying out this vision with integrity. My role is to help ensure that how Raveum communicates with the market reflects that discipline and honesty at every stage of growth.”

In her board capacity, Israni will focus on brand governance, communication strategy, and narrative oversight, helping align Raveum's external voice with its operating principles. Her work will support investor communication, partner engagement, and market education as the platform expands across regions and investor segments.

Israni's background includes senior leadership roles where she built and led cross functional teams, guided multi market messaging, and oversaw award winning initiatives that balanced commercial outcomes with long-term credibility and a commitment to community aligned initiatives. Across these roles, she has consistently worked at the intersection of storytelling, governance, and scale.

With this appointment, Raveum strengthens its board with leadership focused on communication integrity and long term brand stewardship, key foundations for building a resilient, globally inclusive U.S. real estate investment platform.

About Raveum

