Raveum Appoints Global Biopharma Executive Chintan Ghedia to Board of Directors, Reinforcing Commitment to Trust, Access, and Global Real Estate Investing

Austin (Texas) [USA], January 7: Raveum, a global platform expanding access to institutional-grade U.S. real estate, today announced the appointment of Chintan Ghedia to its Board of Directors. His addition marks a strategic step in Raveum's next phase of growth as the company scales its compliance-first model for global investors seeking exposure to U.S. real estate assets.

“Chintan understands that in the future of finance, regulatory integrity is the ultimate accelerator,” said Kabir Israni, CEO at Raveum. “As we bridge the gap for retail and emerging-market investors, his experience allows us to turn complex compliance into a competitive advantage—delivering a transparent, tech-enabled experience that opens the world's markets to everyone.”

As a board member, Ghedia will advise on go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships, and ensuring that Raveum remains nimble and disciplined as it broadens its footprint.

“Growing up in India, I saw firsthand how limited access to financial opportunity can shape, and sometimes restrict, an individual's path to growth and prosperity,” said Ghedia. “That's why Raveum's mission deeply resonates with me – it is democratizing access to global real estate while building trust and advancing financial literacy.”

Chintan Ghedia is a results-driven pharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of experience commercializing life-changing cancer medicines across the world. Ghedia is recognized for complex launches, managed multi-market P&Ls, and elevating high-performing senior-level teams to launch and scale innovative cancer medicines across highly regulated, complex global markets.

With this appointment, Raveum strengthens its leadership as it continues building a globally inclusive, trust led U.S. real estate investment platform designed for long term participation and resilience.

About Raveum

Raveum is a global investment platform dedicated to expanding access to U.S. real estate through fractional ownership. Built on principles of transparency and institutional governance, Raveum provides a structured pathway for international investors to participate in high-quality real estate assets, fostering global financial inclusivity.

