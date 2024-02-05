Ravi Gaikwad, RTO THANE, DM Foundation, Brahma Kumaris work towards campaign of Road Safety

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: In a star-studded affair at Maxus Mall Ground, Bhayandar West, the DM Foundation and Brahma Kumaris, in collaboration with Ravi Gaikwad's (RTO THANE) Road Safety 2024 event, brought together celebrities, influencers, and the community to champion the cause of road safety.

RTO Thane chief, Ravi Gaikwad, spearheading the road safety initiative, addressed the audience, highlighting the alarming statistics of lives lost due to negligence. Gaikwad passionately appealed to the youth to follow safety instructions, recognizing them as the future of India.

The event commenced with a captivating performance by Altamash Faridi, setting the tone for an impactful evening. A Walkathon, flagged off by Altamash Faridi, witnessed the participation of nearly a thousand individuals, emphasizing the collective commitment towards safer roads.

Renowned singer Shabab Sabri graced the stage, weaving his musical magic, followed by the soulful tunes of Vaishali Samant. The evening took a poignant turn as veteran actor Gulshan Grover delivered an inspirational speech, urging everyone to prioritize road safety.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of the ever-charismatic Govinda, who shared personal experiences of driving without safety measures. The Bollywood superstar emphasized the importance of following safety instructions and wearing helmets to safeguard lives on the road.

Harbhajan Singh, former cricketer and Member of Parliament, lent his voice to the road safety cause, stressing the need for responsible driving. Joining him, cricket legend Mohd Azharuddin shared alarming incidents from his hometown, Hyderabad, illustrating the consequences of neglecting safety while driving.

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza appealed to the youth, urging them to drive safely and wear helmets as a responsibility towards their own lives and the lives of others on the road.

The event also saw the gracious presence of Marathi cinema actress Nishigandha Wad and Bollywood filmmaker-actor Ashok Saraf. As a testament to their commitment to road safety, 1000 Vega helmets and 3500 T-shirts were distributed during the event.

Organized by DM Foundation in collaboration with Brahma Kumaris and RTO Thane, Sponsored by Vega, the event underscored the collective responsibility towards fostering a culture of road safety in Maharashtra.

