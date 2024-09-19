Ravi Ghai Extends Support to Para Athletes Yogesh Katuniya and Rinku Hooda at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

New Delhi [India] September 19:Ravi Ghai, founder of Graviss Hospitality and Former Chairman of the Stewards Committee at RWITC, has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to Indian sports by supporting two outstanding para-athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympics – Yogesh Katuniya and Rinku Hooda.

Yogesh Katuniya, competing in the Men's Discus Throw event, secured a remarkable silver medal, further elevating India’s reputation on the global Paralympic stage. His exceptional performance is a testament to his dedication and hard work. Meanwhile, Rinku Hooda, participating in the Men's Javelin F46 event, delivered a commendable 5th-place finish, showcasing his relentless determination and grit.

Ravi Ghai's personal connection to sports goes back to his early years. He began playing sports at the age of five at Welham School and continued through his time at Doon School. While at Doon, he captained the senior athletics team and was also an integral part of the cricket and hockey teams. Despite suffering a severe leg injury at 15, which took a year to recover from, Ghai’s passion for sports remained steadfast. Later, while studying at Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, he developed a love for golf, a sport he continues to play regularly.

Having faced his own challenges in sports, Ravi Ghai feels a deep sense of admiration for para-athletes like Yogesh and Rinku, whose resilience and dedication inspire him. His support for these athletes reflects his broader commitment to encouraging excellence in Indian sports and empowering athletes to overcome adversity.

Ravi Ghai continues to play an important role in promoting para-athletics in India, inspiring future generations to strive for greatness.

