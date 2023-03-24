Ravi Kumar SAGAR, founder and CEO of RK's Inno Group, receives Raj Bhavan Yuva Ugadi Puraskar 2023 from Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24 (/PNN): Ravi Kumar SAGAR, founder and CEO of RK's Inno Group, was honoured with the Young Entrepreneur Award 2023, Raj Bhavan Yuva Ugadi Purasakar 2023 from Her Excellency Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in Telangana. This prestigious award is a testament to Ravi's commitment to excellence in business and his positive impact on society.

The awards were only given to 13 Members from Telangana; Ravi Kumar Sagar was fortunate to be one of them. Yuva Ugadi Puraskar 2023 was given to Successful Youngsters from all industries; Ravi has bagged it in Business Category.

Hundreds of Youth Red Cross volunteers and student representatives from various universities celebrated this momentous occasion during the award ceremony. The event was filled with vibrant cultural performances that showcased the artistic talent present in Telangana's youth.

"It was a special moment in my life to receive this award as Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, It gives me more responsibility to achieve more, innovate more and invest in various ideas of Young Fellow Entrepreneurs, and I would like to Show Gratitude to my Father who was a Key pillar and all my Investors for having trust in RK's Inno Group," said Ravi Kumar Sagar. "When I was 17, I had many thoughts about different businesses, and I used to talk to my friends about the same, and I used to think of doing something big in business after completing my college studies" Ravi Kumar said.

RK'S INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd deals with Innovative & Creative ideas and Technologies. INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd is into creating & supporting small home-based businesses to huge MNCs. Achieve Academy trains and empowers Young Entrepreneurs to follow their passion and creative ideas of Business, Adbykes is an adtech company which is into innovative way of advertising.

