Ravindra Chamaria Receives Honorary Doctorate from ASBM

New Delhi [India], September 22: Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of the Infinity Group, was recently awarded an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Management by ASBM University at its 5th Convocation held on the university campus.

The recognition was given for his notable contribution to entrepreneurship, institution-building, philanthropy, and business leadership. Under his guidance, Infinity Group played a key role in developing the IT infrastructure in Kolkata's Salt Lake Sector V, positioning it as a major technology hub in eastern India.

Chamaria also spearheaded Krishna Bhumi in Vrindavan, a residential township built around what will be the tallest Krishna temple in the world. He has been actively associated with social initiatives, including the Akshaya Patra Foundation, The Jaipur Foot, Udayan Care, Round Table India, Vidya Bharati, Ramakrishna Mission, and Jagriti Dham Senior Living.

Expressing gratitude, Chamaria said, “I am humbled by this honour from ASBM University. This recognition belongs to the Infinity family, whose efforts have made the journey meaningful. I dedicate it to building institutions that serve society while striving for business excellence.”

ASBM University, established in 2019 by the Odisha Government and rooted in the Asian School of Business Management (founded 2006), has earned recognition in India and abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, member of the National Human Rights Commission and former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, as the chief guest, and Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman & Managing Director of National Small Industries Corporation Ltd, as the guest of honour. The convocation was presided over by Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of the University.

The convocation was also attended by academicians, students, and leaders from diverse fields, making it a landmark event for the institution.

