Rawbare Wins 'Emerging Brand of the Year' at Adgully's ScreenXX Awards & Summit; Co-Founder & CEO Affan Ahmad Also Honoured as Best Influencer Strategist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: The modern eyewear brand Rawbare won the "Emerging Brand of the Year" award at the prestigious Adgully's ScreenXX Awards & Summit. The award ceremony has been taking place since 2019. Every year, India's leading brands, OTT, lifestyle and Digital media platforms have participated in this competition. Many celebrities and entrepreneurs who are shaping India's future market were present at the ceremony.

Affan Ahmad, Co-Founder & CEO of Rawbare, was present for the grand day. He has also received the Best Influencer Strategist Award. He is rewarded for his brilliant ability to combine creator-driven storytelling with business performance. Through his distinctive vision, Rawbare has built a loyal community among a vast pool of customers that is growing every day.

Rawbare is a customer-centric brand focused on producing quality eyewear at a reasonable price. A perfect fit for gen Z India. Rawbare earned The ScreenXX recognition for its consistent rise in sales and customer adoption, strong brand recall among young Indian consumers, and a unique, influencer-led, trendy brand identity. Founder & CEO of customer-centric brand Rawbare, Affan Ahmad, stated in the event, "These awards hold a special place for all of us at Rawbare. Winning 'Emerging Brand of the Year' is a moment of pride because it reflects the trust our customers place in us and the hard work of our entire team" He acknowledges consumers even amidst the moment of glory.

Affan reflected on his brand's journey, " From the beginning, our vision was clear: deliver products that people enjoy wearing and build a community that connects with our values. This recognition encourages us to continue pushing forward with the same clarity and consistency."

He concluded by thanking everyone and mentioning the support he received from Teamology "Being honoured as the Best Influencer Strategist is meaningful because content and community were always at the centre of how I wanted to build Rawbare. It reinforces my belief that real engagement and consistent messaging shape long-term brands. I want to mention Teamology, who have supported us at every stage in this journey, and we look forward to more collaborative work in future. I'm grateful to everyone who stood by this journey and contributed to our growth. "

Rawbare continues to grow as a modern lifestyle brand, offering high-quality eyewear and accessories at consumer-friendly prices. With a strong customer-first approach and a creator-led digital ecosystem, the brand is steadily building a loyal community through its D2C store, offline retail presence, and immersive on-ground experiences.

The Adgully ScreenXX Awards & Summit featured many industry leaders, including Mihir Mehta, Jiteen Aggarwal, and Kartik Johari. The function was vibrant, full of extraordinary people. A new-age brand like Rawbare winning the award placed it at the top of grandeur.

