Rawbare Wins Prestigious MAA Award 2025 at Adgully for Lifestyle Brand Campaign

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13: Rawbare, India's leading fashion eyewear brand, has been honored with the illustrious MAA Award 2025 on 11th June at the CMO Charcha Kolkata Chapter 2025, held at the Fairfield by Marriott in Kolkata. This recognition celebrates Rawbare's exceptional marketing innovation, strategic acumen, and leadership in redefining consumer engagement in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The MAA Awards 2025, held in conjunction with the third edition of CMO Charcha under the theme "Marketing 3.0: Where Data, Creativity, and Purpose Converge," honored exceptional professionals and brands that demonstrated innovation and measurable impact in marketing and advertising. Rawbare's recognition positions the brand among the elite marketing leaders who are pushing boundaries and delivering transformational results.

The MAA Award recognition comes as validation of Rawbare's remarkable success story. The company has delivered extraordinary performance metrics that set new benchmarks in India's fashion eyewear industry, with a customer base surge of 300% proving consumer trust in brands that marry quality with affordability. This growth momentum continued in FY 24-25, where the customer acquisition rate climbed by over 50%, underscoring sustained expansion across multiple market segments.:

Co-founder and Business Head Affan Ahmed, whose entrepreneurial philosophy of "Creativity without cash flow is a short-lived story," has been instrumental in Rawbare's award-winning marketing approach. Ahmed, who brings over a decade of digital marketing expertise, has provided hands-on leadership since December 2022, instrumental in Rawbare's award-winning marketing approach. At the same event, Affan Ahmed was also honored as D2C Growth Leader of the Year.

Rawbare's path to the MAA Award was facilitated through its strategic partnership with Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt. Ltd., which served as the nominations agency for the awards. Teamology's role was instrumental in positioning Rawbare's marketing excellence and achievements before the awards jury, ensuring the brand's innovative approach and exceptional performance metrics received proper recognition.

Adgully Founder & CEO Bijoya Ghosh, commenting on the awards ceremony, explained: "CMO Charcha Kolkata isn't just a dialogue platformit's a celebration of marketing leadership in the region. Through the MAA Awards, we honor those who push boundaries and deliver measurable impact in a fast-evolving landscape."

The CMO Charcha summit featured an impressive lineup of renowned marketing visionaries and industry leaders, including MSP Steel, Interactive Avenues, Hybrid, Teamology, Wow! Momo, Karukrit Advertising, and Adbuffs Media, where brands discussed how innovation, storytelling, and strategy can redefine consumer engagement.

Following this recognition, Rawbare remains committed to its growth trajectory by focusing on quality, competitive pricing, and consumer-centric design. Beyond product enhancements, the company is investing in customer service, expanding its distribution network, and driving digital innovation.

