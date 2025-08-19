RAWLS SALON to Redefine India's Luxury Salon Landscape - Scaling Nationwide and Entering International Markets

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19: RAWLS Salon, India's most opulent salon brand, is poised to scale across the nation and expand into international markets, with strategic plans for a flagship presence in Dubai and additional global locations. Headquartered in Gurugram, with existing branches in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Punjab, RAWLS is redefining salon hospitality by integrating world-class infrastructure, premium amenities, and a meticulous operational framework.

With thriving operations in key metropolitan and tier-2 markets, RAWLS has established itself as the gold standard in luxury grooming. The brand operates on the philosophy of "equity for all", offering A1-standard services to every client, irrespective of budget. This is achieved through proprietary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and advanced integrated technology systems, delivering a seamless, indulgent, and therapeutic salon experience.

"At RAWLS, we're redefining salon culture in India taking services from ordinary to extraordinary, without inflating the cost. We believe a salon should be more than grooming; it should be a sanctuary of luxury, care, and rejuvenation for every guest," says Pawan Aggarwal, Founder & MD of RAWLS.

Central to this vision is the brand's pioneering E2C - Experience to Consumers - model, where luxury meets transparency. The in-house range, RAWLS Essentials, ensures complete ingredient and process transparency, empowering clients with confidence in the products and techniques applied to their skin and hair.

"RAWLS Essentials gives us complete control over what touches our clients' skin and hair from formulation to application. This ensures every product meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and transparency," says Nidhi Aggarwal, Co-founder & COO of RAWLS.

The brand's next domestic milestone is a flagship destination on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, setting new benchmarks in luxury salon experiences. Simultaneously, RAWLS is advancing its expansion into Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and other promising tier-2 cities while preparing for its international debut in Dubai, with further overseas locations in the pipeline.

