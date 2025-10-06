Rayees Poyilunkhal: A Young Businessman from Dubai with a Global Vision

New Delhi [India], October 5: Rayees Poyilunkhal , a dynamic young businessman from Dubai, is fast becoming a name synonymous with ambition, innovation, and global business success. With ventures spanning across India and abroad, Rayees has established himself as a strong player in multiple industries, creating a footprint that continues to grow stronger with every passing year.

Building Businesses Across Borders

From humble beginnings to one of the largest manufacturers of shoes, soles, accessories, and apparel, Rayees has expanded far beyond Dubai. His companies work with leading international brands and are known for quality, scale, and innovation. With offices in Canada, the UK, China, and the GCC, Rayees continues expanding his reach across MENA, India, and beyond.

Empowering Through Employment

One of Rayees's most commendable achievements is his contribution to employment generation. By creating job opportunities for thousands across India, the GCC, and Africa, he has fueled both business growth and social progress. His companies act as pillars of opportunity, offering platforms for skilled and unskilled workers to grow and thrive.

Expansion Plans: India at the Core, the World in Sight

Even with an expanding global presence, Rayees remains deeply committed to his home market of India, where he also has one of his offices. With more than 300 customers in India alone, his vision is to capture the vast potential of the Indian market by introducing world-class products and services tailored for local consumers.

Simultaneously, his international roadmap remains ambitious, with strategic plans to strengthen brand partnerships and penetrate new markets. Rayees's companies have a strong presence in the Middle East, Africa, and more than 65 other countries, reflecting his unwavering commitment to global expansion and innovation.

Distribution and Retail Powerhouse

Under Rayees's leadership, the businesses have grown into a formidable distribution and retail powerhouse.

• 600+ distribution points through the company's own channels and retail stores in the GCC.

• A strong presence in GCC and Africa through dedicated distribution companies.

• Retail companies, which anchor his dominance in regional trade.

This multi-channel distribution network ensures his products and brands reach millions of customers across different geographies.

Leadership at Raypan

As the Chairman of Raypan, Rayees has steered the company into becoming a symbol of innovation, trust, and global ambition. Raypan has emerged as a hub for international collaborations, further amplifying his stature as a global businessman rooted in Dubai yet influencing markets worldwide.

Working with the World's Best

Rayees's rise to prominence is marked by his association with some of the world's most renowned brands. His businesses are integral to global supply chains, manufacturing products that reach millions of consumers. These partnerships highlight his credibility, leadership, and ability to deliver at an international scale.

A Visionary for Tomorrow

Rayees Poyilunkhal represents the new generation of businessmen — bold, forward-looking, and determined to put India, Dubai, and his companies on the global map. His story is not just about building businesses; it's about creating opportunities, driving progress, and shaping a legacy that inspires.

With his unwavering vision and relentless drive, Rayees is on course to become one of the most influential businessmen of his time — a young tycoon with a truly global vision.

