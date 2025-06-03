RBI announces reissue of two Govt securities worth Rs 32000 crore, also open to accept extra Rs 2000 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the re-issue of two Government of India dated securities worth a total of Rs 32,000 crore.

A "re-issue" means the RBI is selling more of a bond that is already available in the securities market. This move is part of the government's regular borrowing program.

The two securities being re-issued are the 6.92 per cent Government Security (GS) maturing on November 18, 2039, and the 6.90 per cent GS maturing on April 15, 2065. Each of these bonds will be issued for Rs 16,000 crore.

Additionally, the RBI has kept the option open to accept up to Rs 2,000 crore extra for each security, depending on market demand.

According to the RBI's announcement on Monday, the auction will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025. The settlement, when investors make payments and receive the securities, will take place on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The sale will be conducted through the RBI's Core Banking Solution system, known as e-Kuber. Both competitive and non-competitive bids can be submitted electronically on the day of the auction.

Non-competitive bids will be accepted between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., while competitive bids can be submitted between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The auction will follow a multiple price method, meaning successful bidders will receive the securities at the prices they quote.

The central bank also stated that primary dealers can bid for underwriting a part of the issue through the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) facility. These bids will be accepted from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the same day.

The securities will be available for "When Issued" trading from June 3 to June 6, allowing early trading before the official issuance. Retail investors can also participate through the RBI Retail Direct platform.

Moreover, 5 per cent of the notified amount is reserved for eligible individuals and institutions under the non-competitive bidding scheme.

This auction is part of the RBI's regular debt management process and offers a secure investment opportunity to investors.

