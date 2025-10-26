RBI approves reappointment of C S Rajan as Kotak Mahindra Bank's part-time Chairman

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of C S Rajan as Part-Time Chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for another term beginning January 1, 2026, until October 21, 2027. The announcement was made by Kotak Mahindra Bank in an official press release, marking a continuation of Rajan's leadership at the private lender.

Rajan has been serving as Part-Time Chairman since January 1, 2024, following his appointment as an Independent Director on the Bank's Board in October 2022.

Commenting on the RBI's approval, Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "Kotak Mahindra Bank stands at an exciting juncture of growth and transformation. As we navigate our next phase of growth, we look forward to Mr. Rajan's continued leadership and strategic vision, which will help us deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders."

C S Rajan expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in him, stating, "I am honoured to continue serving as Chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management to further strengthen the Bank's position and deliver value to all stakeholders."

Rajan's reappointment extends a career that spans over four decades in public service and corporate leadership. "Post Graduate in History, is an accomplished leader with 46 years of experience in public life. An IAS officer of the 1978 batch, Mr. Rajan retired as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan in 2016. He served in leadership roles for 12 years in key Infrastructure sectors, such as, Energy, Highways, Water Resources and Industry, including SSI / MSME and enjoyed a long stint of 14 years in Agriculture and Rural Development," the release said.

After retirement, Rajan continued to play key roles in governance and corporate restructuring. He served as Deputy Chairman of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan's Advisory Council and later joined the Government of India-appointed Board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), where he held several senior positions, including Managing Director and later Non-Executive Chairman until September 2024.

Rajan also serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank.

