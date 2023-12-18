RBI board meets in Kevadia, discusses both domestic, global developments

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], December 18 : The 605th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held on Monday in Gujarat's Kevadia under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Board reviewed the economic and financial scenario, both domestic and global, including the challenges posed by global geopolitical developments, RBI said in a statement.

The Board also discussed the activities of select Central Office Departments and the draft report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2022-23.

Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, and other Directors of the Central Board - Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Anand Gopal Mahindra and Ravindra H Dholakia - attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs, also attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor