RBI board reviews global and domestic economic scenario, outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : The 610th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held on Wednesday in Mumbai under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

As per a statement from the central bank, they reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario and outlook, including associated challenges.

The Board also reviewed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India, including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select Central Office Departments.

Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board -Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia - attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, also attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor