RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra's tenure extended by another year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Deputy Governor (DG) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, for a further period of one year effective January 15, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Patra has served in various capacities in the Reserve Bank of India which he joined in 1985.

Patra is in charge of the monetary policy department and a member of the key interest rate-setting 6-member panel.

Patra was first appointed as RBI Deputy Governor in January 2020 for three years. In 2023, the government extended his term by one year.

