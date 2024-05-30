RBI finalizes framework for recognizing self-regulatory organizations in the FinTech sector

New Delhi [India], May 30 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finalized the 'Framework for Recognizing Self-Regulatory Organization(s) for the FinTech Sector' (SRO-FT framework), in a move aimed at bolstering self-regulation within the rapidly evolving FinTech sector.

According to RBI, this initiative, initially introduced as a draft on January 15, 2024, has now been refined based on feedback from various stakeholders.

The finalized SRO-FT framework aims to foster a culture of self-governance among FinTech entities, encouraging them to set and adhere to industry standards and best practices.

By recognizing self-regulatory organizations (SROs), the RBI intends to create a balanced oversight mechanism that is both adaptive and proportional to the dynamic nature of the FinTech landscape.

Entities that meet or intend to meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the SRO-FT framework are invited to submit their applications along with the required documentation.

The RBI will evaluate these applications and publish the names of entities deemed eligible for recognition as SROs on its official website.

Self-regulation is seen as a strategic approach to address the concerns posed by the FinTech sector, such as customer protection, data privacy, cyber security, grievance handling, internal governance, and financial system integrity.

By encouraging self-regulation, the RBI aims to strike a judicious balance between fostering innovation and mitigating risks.

The framework is designed to be imaginative and flexible, accommodating the rapid technological advancements and evolving market dynamics characteristic of the FinTech sector.

This approach ensures that the regulatory environment remains responsive and proportionate to perceived risks.

Emphasizing a nuanced and anticipatory approach to regulation, the framework advocates for activity-based, risk-based, scale-based, and phased-in oversight.

This strategy aims to maximize the creative potential of FinTechs while minimizing the idiosyncratic risks they pose to the financial system.

By pivoting towards self-governance, FinTech entities can proactively establish and adhere to industry standards, thereby aligning their growth with self-imposed standards and exemplary conduct norms.

This initiative is expected to enhance the integrity and sustainability of the FinTech sector.

The RBI's initiative underscores the pivotal role FinTechs play in redefining financial services by improving access, reducing costs, and saving time for consumers.

The SRO-FT framework seeks to address these concerns through a balanced and forward-thinking regulatory approach.

By fostering a self-regulatory environment, the RBI aims to enable FinTech companies to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape while adhering to high standards of conduct and accountability.

This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the overall stability and integrity of the financial system.

Entities interested in obtaining SRO recognition are encouraged to review the finalized framework and submit their applications to the RBI. The process of recognizing eligible SROs will commence shortly, with updates to be published on the RBI's website.

