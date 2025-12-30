RBI grants BRISKPE final PA authorisation under Cross-Border Inward & Outward category, strengthening regulated cross-border payments for Indian businesses

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: BRISKPE, the Prosus-backed cross-border payments platform, today announced it has received the Reserve Bank of India's final authorisation to operate as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, enabling it to facilitate both inward and outward payment flows within the RBI's PA-CB regulatory framework.

With this approval, BRISKPE becomes one of India's youngest fintech specialising in cross-border payments to receive PA-CB authorisation within a short timeframe. The authorisation covers both inward and outward flows, reinforcing BRISKPE's position as a compliant, end-to-end cross-border payments infrastructure partner for Indian businesses.

"Cross-border payments cannot be built on uncertainty. Businesses need predictability, speed, and trust embedded directly into the payment rails," said Sanjay Tripathy, Co-founder & CEO, BRISKPE. "Receiving the RBI's final PA-CB authorisation for both inward and outward is not just a regulatory milestone for us, it is a validation of how cross-border payments should be designed in India. It allows Indian enterprises to collect and pay globally on fully regulated rails, without workarounds or compromises on compliance. For MSMEs especially, this is a meaningful step toward making international trade simpler, more reliable, and easier to scale."

BRISKPE currently serves more than 10,000 customers, the majority of whom are MSME exporters. The company is looking at scaling transaction volumes of more than $1 billion by the end of 2026, driven by increased wallet share across the full trade cycle.

Compliance-by-design, engineered to scale

Speaking on the product and compliance architecture behind BRISKPE, Nilesh Pathak, Co-founder & CPTO, said "Final authorisation is a big moment, but it also raises the bar on how you build. We've designed BRISKPE in such a way that compliance runs in the background with automated checks, full traceability, and real-time monitoring across every payment. That helps us onboard customers faster, integrate more smoothly with banks, and keep cross-border payments reliable as we scale."

BRISKPE's PA-CB operations are anchored in regulated structures, working with Global banks for collections and AD Category-I banks in India, alongside robust KYC, merchant due diligence, and real-time transaction monitoring. The technology infrastructure supports simplified operational workflows such as digital onboarding, remittance processing, and e-FIRA / e-BRC enablement. The company keeps security of funds and customer data as their top priority despite offering one of the fastest settlement times. The platform is ISO 27001, SOC-II-Type-II certified, GDPR compliant and fully geared to adhere to DPDA.

Expanding into import payments

With the import mandate now live, BRISKPE will accelerate its product and partnerships roadmap for importer payables, helping businesses pay overseas suppliers on time, reduce operational friction, and improve supply-chain reliability. "Every day, we see a new payment flow or use case emerge. The market is moving faster than ever, and legacy banking infrastructure and processes aren't built to keep up," said Indunath Chaudhary, Co-founder & COO, BRISKPE. He added that BRISKPE's A2A and XPI products are already helping businesses meet these shifting demands. "With this authorisation, our focus expands to completing the full trade cycle, making outward payments as smooth, transparent, and controlled as inward flows. We're building for scale, and for the day-to-day realities of businesses that can't afford payment delays."

With RBI's final PA-CB authorisation in place, BRISKPE is positioned to support Indian businesses across the entire trade cycle, collecting export proceeds and enabling import payables on regulated rails. As digital trade accelerates, BRISKPE will continue to deepen bank partnerships, strengthen compliance-led operations and build faster, more transparent cross-border payments that help Indian MSMEs compete with confidence worldwide.

About BRISKPE

BRISKPE is a cross-border payments platform built for Indian exporters and importers, helping businesses receive international payments and pay overseas suppliers with speed, transparency, and bank-grade compliance. Launched in 2023, BRISKPE provides real-time payment tracking, local virtual accounts, competitive FX, and a digital-first onboarding experience, reducing transaction friction while improving cash-flow confidence for global trade.

