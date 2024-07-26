RBI has proposed a higher liquidity coverage ratio for retail deposits

New Delhi [India], July 26 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a draft circular on the Basel III framework regarding liquidity standards, as announced in the April monetary policy.

The central bank has invited comments from banks and stakeholders on the draft by August 31, 2024.

The central bank stated that banks under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework must maintain a stock of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover expected net cash outflows over the next 30 days. After reviewing the LCR framework for banks in India, the RBI decided that banks should assign an additional five percent run-off factor for retail deposits enabled with internet and mobile banking facilities (IMB). Thus, stable retail deposits with IMB will have a 10 percent run-off factor, and less stable deposits with IMB will have a 15 percent run-off factor.

"Banking has undergone rapid transformation in recent years. While increased usage of technology has facilitated the ability to make instantaneous bank transfers and withdrawals, it has also led to a concomitant increase in risks, requiring proactive management," said RBI.

The draft circular also stated that unsecured wholesale funding from non-financial small business customers should be treated like retail deposits. Level 1 HQLA in the form of Government securities should be valued at no more than their current market value, adjusted for applicable haircuts in line with Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) requirements.

Recently some incidents have shown the increased ability of depositors to quickly withdraw or transfer deposits during times of stress using digital banking channels.

Such emerging risks may necessitate revisiting certain assumptions under the LCR framework. Therefore, the RBI has proposed modifications to the LCR framework to facilitate better management of liquidity risk by banks.

Additionally, deposits previously excluded from LCR computation, such as non-callable fixed deposits, will be treated as callable if pledged as collateral for a credit facility or loan.

The draft circular applies to all commercial banks, excluding payment banks, regional rural banks, and local area banks, and is proposed to take effect from April 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor