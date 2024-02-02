RBI imposes monetary penalty on Bajaj Housing Finance Limited for non-compliance with provisions

New Delhi [India], February 2 : The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, Pune for non-compliance with certain provisions.

RBI stated in an order that Bajaj Housing Finance Limited didn't comply with the 'Non-Banking Financial Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021' issued by the central bank.

This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 52A, read with clause (aa) of sub-section (3) of section 49 of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, the statement read.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers," it added.

The statutory inspection of the company was conducted by the National Housing Bank with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2022 and examination of the inspection report, supervisory letter and all related correspondence pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, that the company did not obtain prior written permission from the RBI for a change in management resulting in a change in more than 30 per cent of the directors, excluding independent directors.

In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions, as stated therein.

After considering the company's reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid statutory directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of monetary penalty on the company, the statement added.

