RBI releases Comprehensive Statistical Tables on Indian banking sector for 2024-25

New Delhi [India], December 29 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released its latest web publication titled 'Statistical Tables relating to Banks in India: 2024-25', which provides a detailed look at the activities of the country's banking sector.

According to the report released by the RBI, the publication contains specific information for each individual bank regarding their major assets and liabilities. This data includes the maturity profiles of these items, showing when different financial obligations are due. The report also lists the income and expenses for these institutions, along with important financial ratios that help measure their overall health.

The data covers scheduled commercial banks but does not include regional rural banks. The information provided in the report includes the number of people employed by these banks and details regarding loans given to priority sectors. These sectors are parts of the economy that the government and RBI consider important for development.

The central bank's report also tracks critical safety measures for the banking system. It includes data on capital to risk weighted asset ratios, which show if banks have enough money to cover potential losses. Additionally, the publication provides details on non-performing assets, which are loans that are not being paid back on time. It also covers bank exposure to sensitive sectors and any money held in unclaimed deposits.

For the rural sector, the report presents the consolidated balance sheets of rural co-operative banks organized by state. This helps observers understand how these banks are performing in different parts of the country.

The RBI stated that the publication is available on the Database on Indian Economy portal under the 'Publications' tab. The central bank updated all the variables in this digital database to include the 2024-25 period. This allows users to see how bank data changed over a long period of time.

