RBI's Rs.10 Lakh Crore Credit Unlock a Major Boost for the Sustainable Blue Economy: Kings Infra

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 23: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. welcomes the Reserve Bank of India's decisive policy to reduce provisioning norms for infrastructure lending a silent yet powerful enabler that unlocks over Rs.10 lakh crore in credit for India's future-ready sectors.

This reform comes at a pivotal time for India's infrastructure ambitions especially in nutritional infrastructure, a new and urgent category focused on building clean, sustainable, and traceable food systems. As a leading developer of land-based aquaculture and seafood supply chains, Kings Infra is uniquely positioned to leverage this opportunity.

"This reform is a silent catalyst," said Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman of Kings Infra.

"It gives us the financial flexibility to fast-track our aquaculture infrastructure, unlock value from our land banks, and contribute significantly to India's Blue Economy and food security goals."

Through its subsidiary Kings Maritech Eco Parks Ltd. (KMEPL), the company is building large-scale, ESG-aligned aquaculture clusters combining hatcheries, precision farm units, cold-chain logistics, and export hubs across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

The RBI's move to reduce provisioning for under-construction infrastructure from 5% to just 1% is expected to:

* Free up capital for faster rollout of sustainable infrastructure

* Improve bankability of greenfield aquaculture and logistics projects

* Accelerate land monetization across Kings Infra's coastal land portfolio

This also strengthens Kings Infra's strategic roadmap to transform underutilized coastal lands into high-impact assets supporting:

* Clean protein exports

* Climate-resilient farming systems

* Rural employment

* Nutritional self-sufficiency

As India powers ahead with its Rs.1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline, this credit unlock ensures that blue economy sectors from mariculture and clean aquaculture to traceable seafood exports receive the financial backing they need.

Kings Infra is actively engaging with institutional investors, sustainability-focused funds, and strategic partners to co-develop this next generation of aquaculture infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor