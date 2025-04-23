R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle Celebrates 27 Rankers, Including AIR 46 Ravula Jayasimha Reddy, Marking Coaching Excellence

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23: R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle hosted a grand Success Meet today to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its students in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Located in Ashok Nagar Hyderabad, the event highlighted the remarkable journey of students who have successfully entered into prestigious services like IAS and IPS, continuing the legacy of excellence fostered by the institution for over four decades.

Notable performances were recognized, including that of Ravula Jayasimha Reddy, who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 46, followed by other achievers such as Saichaitanya Jadhav (AIR 68) and Chakka Snehith (AIR 94). With a total of 27 + rankers, the 2024 results underscore the commitment of the RC Reddy IAS Study Circle to quality coaching and exam oriented guidance for aspirants from diverse backgrounds.

Reflecting on the significance of these accomplishments, R.C. Reddy, Founder and Director of R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle, shared, "I am proud of our students and their accomplishments. The success of our aspirants, including those from rural and lower-middle-class backgrounds, is a testament to the dedication and hard work they put into their preparation. We strive to provide the necessary exam oriented guidance that empowers them to achieve their dreams."

Sangamithra, Asst. Director of R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle, added, "With each successful candidate, our mission to provide quality exam oriented, student centric guidance to aspirants is strengthened."

R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle is proud to be a pivotal force in shaping the journey of more than a thousand civil services rankers in its more than 4 decades of guidance . Their students are currently serving across various states in India, thereby contributing to the nation's growth and development.

As part of the event, the names and ranks of other top performers were also announced, bringing to light the hard work and dedication of the students who took courses ranging from Prelim Cum Main course , Revision programs , test series mentorship and interview guidance.

Combined Rankers List

1. Ravula Jayasimha Reddy - AIR 46

2. Saichaitanya Jadhav - AIR 68

3. Chakka Sneith - AIR 94

4. Nelaturi Sreekanth Reddy - AIR 151

5. Kolipaka Sree Krishna Sai - AIR 190

6. Poala Dhanush - AIR 232

7. Charan Teja Narisimsetti - AIR 231

8. Potharaju Hari Prasad - AIR 255

9. Preethi A C - AIR 263

10. Pankaj Patle - AIR 329

11. Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy - AIR 350

12.Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra - AIR 392

13. Raparathi Preethi - AIR 451

14. Bonthala Sai Vinod Krishna - AIR 577

15. S Deepthi Chowhan - AIR 716

16. Thogaru Suryateja - AIR 799

17. Gangadhari Vikram - AIR 814

18. Vikas Meena - AIR 845

19. Jeethender Naik Gugulothu - AIR 855

20. Bendukuri Maurya Tej - AIR 856

21. Raju Namdeo Wagh - AIR 871

22. Banothu Srinikesh Naik - AIR 938

23. Chalavadi Sravana Soumya - AIR 951

24. Arikonda Satwik- AIR 974

25. Ravada Sai Mohini Manasa - AIR 975

26. Deepak Kumar - AIR 989

R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle congratulates all the Civil Services toppers and their families. The institution remains dedicated to empowering aspiring leaders of tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor