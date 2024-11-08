RCS and Google Wallet services launch on L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd

New Delhi [India] November 8: Powered by Billeasy and Route Mobile, L&T Hyderabad Metro commuters will now be able to book Digi-Tickets from RCS and store them directly on Google Wallet. This makes L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad the first Metro Rail project in the world to launch ticket booking on RCS & Google Wallet.

Unlike traditional SMS, RCS offers enhanced communication capabilities, allowing for interactive, conversational messaging with rich media content like info cards and carousels, suggested reply buttons, and app integrations. Since RCS is natively supported on all modern Android smartphones in India, users can now avoid the hassle of standing in ticket lines or downloading apps, and can simply use their default Android messaging app – Google Messages – to book Digi-tickets. RCS is seamlessly integrated with Google Wallet to offer a convenient experience for travelers to book Digi-tickets by messaging L&T Hyderabad and storing their Digi-tickets securely on Google Wallet.

Google Wallet provides an easy, universal way for people to access everyday essentials like transit tickets, loyalty cards and boarding passes. Starting today, L&T Hyderabad metro commuters can add their Digi-tickets to Google Wallet across all Android devices. This innovative integration of RCS and Google Wallet sets a new standard in seamless, digital commuting for L&T Hyderabad metro travelers. This service will be available to all commuters from the 11th of November 2024.

Android users can now book Digi-tickets and seamlessly add them to Google Wallet for easy access. Once booked through your preferred channel, including the app itself, the website, RCS, or other OTT messaging platforms, adding your ticket’s QR code to Google Wallet takes just one click!

Currently available for Android users, this service will support iOS when Apple decides to bring RCS support to India, further enhancing convenience across the Hyderabad Metro network.

Billeasy's expertise in seamless ticketing integration has been instrumental in bringing this collaboration to life, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for both the metro and its passengers.

How It Works:

Send a Message: Commuters can scan the station QR code and send “Hi” via RCS messaging on Google Messages to start the ticketing process. Select Route and Digi-Ticket: Passengers are guided to choose their source, destination, and ticket type. Complete Payment: Secure payments can be made through preferred methods like UPI, with instant confirmation. Add to Wallet: Digi-tickets can be easily added to Google Wallet for quick access directly from the phone.

“With the launch of RCS and Google Wallet integration, Hyderabad Metro Rail redefines urban commuting by combining advanced technology with user-centric convenience. This pioneering step exemplifies our vision to lead in innovation and transform the way our passengers interact with public transport services. We are committed to continually enhancing the travel journey, ensuring it is efficient, secure, and aligned with the future of digital mobility.” NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL.

“The integration of RCS and Google Wallet marks a new turning point for digitizing public services in India. We're proud that L&TMRHL is the first Metro service in India to launch these integrated services for our commuters. This upgrade reflects our dedication to enhancing the travel experience through innovative, accessible technology,” KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL.

“We’re excited to help bring this pioneering innovation to L&T Hyderabad Metro commuters through RCS and Google Wallet. This integration allows passengers to easily book and store tickets right on their devices, reflecting our commitment to simplifying the commuter experience.” Akash Patil, Chief Executive Officer, Billeasy.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD & Group CEO, Route Mobile, said, “At Route Mobile, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to simplify and enhance everyday experiences. Our partnership with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and Billeasy to enable RCS-based ticketing marks a significant step in transforming urban commuting in India. By integrating secure, digital solutions that empower commuters, we're not only modernizing the ticketing experience but also setting new standards for convenience and accessibility in public transport.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor