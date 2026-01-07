RDB Infrastructure and Power Approves 70% Stake in Solar Agro-Parks to Expand Renewable Energy Footprint

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited (formerly known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the subscription of a 70% equity stake in Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, marking a strategic move to strengthen the company's presence in the renewable energy sector, with a specific focus on solar power.

The decision was approved at the Board meeting held on December 8, 2025. Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was incorporated on December 31, 2025, and has been formed to undertake solar energy–related initiatives aligned with the company's long-term growth strategy. The proposed investment underscores RDB Infrastructure and Power's intent to diversify its business portfolio while capitalising on opportunities in sustainable and green energy infrastructure.

As part of the approved transaction, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited will subscribe to 7,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, amounting to a total investment of ₹70,000, to be made entirely in cash. Upon completion of the subscription, the company will hold 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, thereby gaining majority ownership and control. The subscription amount is proposed to be infused in due course.

Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited has an authorised share capital of ₹10 lakh and a paid-up share capital of ₹1 lakh. The entity operates in the solar energy segment and has been incorporated to support RDB Infrastructure and Power's participation in solar power projects, including those pursued through the tender bidding process. Given that the company has been newly incorporated, it does not have any operational history or turnover at present.

The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the target entity. Additionally, no governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the proposed investment.

This strategic acquisition reflects RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited's continued focus on building a diversified infrastructure platform while aligning its growth plans with India's clean energy and sustainability objectives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor