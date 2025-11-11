RDB Infrastructure & Power Ties Up with NRG Renewable Resources for 51 MW Solar Push Near Nagpur, While Expands EPC Footprint with Stargen Power

NaviMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11:In a bold move to accelerate India's renewable energy ambitions, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with NRG Renewable Resources Private Limited to develop solar projects totaling 51 MW (AC) / 65 MW (DC) across six sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra. Documented via a Memorandum of Understanding dated November 10, 2025, the alliance underscores RDB's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and delivering domestically sourced, reliable energy solutions. The EPC contract for these projects is valued at Rs. 277 crores, with construction slated to commence within seven days of receipt of the advance payment, illustrating RDB's proactive stance in bringing projects to fruition and strengthening the country's energy security.

In parallel, last week's disclosures reveal that RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited has executed an Addendum to its MOU with Stargen Power Private Limited, a domestic entity. Dated November 8, 2025, the Addendum revises terms of the original September 22, 2025 agreement related to a domestic EPC contract for solar power development. The scope now envisages 52 MW (AC)/65 MW (DC) across five sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra. The most notable change pertains to financial terms, with the total EPC Contract Price revised from Rs 225 crores to Rs 276 crores, reflecting a strategic re-calibration of project economics. The agreement sets a one-year execution window from the commissioning of all five sites, with flexibility for extension upon mutual consent between RDB Infrastructure and Stargen Power.

RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited, previously known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, traces its origins to 1981 and has established a robust footprint in India's real estate and solar services sectors. With a presence in major urban centers such as Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the company specializes in residential and commercial developments, including high-rise apartments, integrated townships, office spaces, and shopping malls. Committed to quality, innovation, and sustainable development, RDB seeks to deliver exceptional living and working spaces while driving customer satisfaction and responsible energy practices. This strategic diversification into renewable energy aligns with the company's long-standing objective of integrating sustainable solutions across its diversified portfolio.



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor