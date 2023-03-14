RDP's new state-of-the-art facility is ready to upscale production to 100,000 units

New Delhi [India], March 14 (/SRV): RDP Pvt Ltd, planning to scale up their production to 100,000 units per annum has its new facility in Hyderabad ready for the job.

"At present we have a wide range of products that includes Desktop PCs, All in One PCs, Laptops, Servers, Workstations, Tablets & ThinClients.for both personal use as well as business applications," says Ashok Kumar Gorla, COO of the company.

With its trained manpower of 200 plus which has steadily been increasing, RDP now has a production capacity to manufacture over one lakh units per annum.

RDP's 28,000 Sq ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Hyderabad includes Sourcing, Procurement, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Logistics, Mother RMA Center, New Product Development Center etc.

"The company adheres to best industry practices to avoid ESD such as ESD flooring, ESD apron, Anti-static wrist strip, ESD Footwear, ESD cap to ensure that the products produced in the factory are ESD free and ensures Product Reliability" says Ashok.

"We at RDP perform industry-standard PC Reliability and load testing for Endurance, Reliability and Stability. We ensure the Outmost Performance of the Product by using the Industry Standard Benchmarking tools", he says.

"RDP's Incoming Quality Check (IQC) is a process of controlling the quality of RAW materials and components for manufacturing a Product before production begins", he added.

RDP believes that Component and material quality is a Key to determine the quality of a final Product and having a 1,000 plus Production Process checklist, Ashok says.

When affordability of Laptops or Smartphones to cater to the needs of digital India poses a challenge, RDP was in the news for marketing a laptop at an unbelievable price tag of Rs. 20,000.

RDP plans to venture into Cloud Solution and Data Center from their new facility anytime in near future.

The company, only ten years old, showcased its products in Gandhinagar during the digital India week 2022. 'Catalyzing New India's Techade', the DIW 2022 exhibition was inaugurated by Prime Minister Hon'ble Shri Narendra Modi in July at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. DIW was launched in 2015 with a vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Company officials say "Our vision is to provide affordable quality computing devices to people. There was no competition here as affordability was the priority. That is how RDP could come out with a laptop at an unbelievable price tag of Rs.20,000.

Rajesh Mallampalli, Vice President, Sales says when innovation meets masses it becomes inspiration. This philosophy is the pillar on which RDP stands- to make best computing devices- for the masses at 'most affordable' prices.

Founded in 2012 by a young entrepreneur Vikram Redlapalli with a dream of making low cost computing a reality, RDP, during the last decade has bloomed into a promising brand making a mark across the world. RDP during this short span has one million users, 3500 partners, 35,000 clients and more than 250 active retailers for its range of products that includes Desktop PCs, All in One PCs, Laptops, Servers, Workstations, Tablets & ThinClients both for personal and business use.

Even before the pandemic when everything went online, RDP was dreaming of making computers at a price within the reach of every household in the country, he said.

The 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India only encouraged the company in our mission, he said.

The demand has grown exponentially and the company is confident of overcoming supply chain disruptions and fulfilling the expectations of the people, he said.

Not surprising, the company was awarded a prize by the Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for introducing easy-on-pocket computing devices without compromising quality.

For more information, please visit: https://rdp.in/

