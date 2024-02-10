Re-launch of POPULAR TV as GEC in Kannada Language

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 10: To address the dearth of Kannada GEC channels in Kannada language on free platforms, Khusboo Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. , a broadcasting company for many Satellite TV channels is foraying into the regional language in Kannada entertainment genre TV Channel with POPULAR TV. The programs will be specially designed for the Kannada regional language to relaunch on the DD free Dish platform alongside other platforms. The launch is scheduled for April 1st, 2024.

Popular TV, an FTA Channel, will showcase unique programs, movies, animated videos, talk shows, games, contests, and many more in said regional language. The company has a robust library of regional and Kannada content and is syndicating with related production houses to create more.

In the past two years, the scope for entertainment channels in regional languages like Kannada has widely emerged, with the percentage of viewers going up. The company believes that the time is right to leverage this and give this audience a destination of its own.

"Over the last few years, several platforms have come up to broadcast content of different genres; however, quality programs in regional languages are still limited. We at Popular TV are extremely excited for this launch, said a spokesperson on the channel side.

The channel will only be focusing on General Entertainment in the Kannada Language.

