Ready to Discover Your Next Must-Read? Start With These Amazing Authors!

New Delhi [India], November 13: Looking for your next great read? Meet ten inspiring authors whose stories, ideas, and experiences remind us why books still matter. From boardrooms to hospitals, temples to tech labs, they've turned life lessons into words that stay with you. Whether it's finding your purpose, breathing through chaos, leading with heart, or learning from failure, each book brings something real and relatable. These authors write with honesty, warmth, and wisdommaking their work the perfect pick for readers who love stories that spark thought and touch the soul.

1. Dr Kettaki Kasbekar

Dr Kettaki Kasbekar has built her name brick by brick in India's real estate worldproving that grit, grace, and perseverance can truly move mountains. With over 25 years of experience, she has navigated it all: complex deals, tight deadlines, and the relentless pace of a male-dominated industry. A distinguished scholar with three doctorates, she combines intellect with empathy, bringing both depth and authenticity to her writing. Her book, Brick by Brick: My Journey Through Real Estate and Beyond, is a powerful account of resilience, hard-earned lessons, and the quiet strength that comes from never giving up.

2. Shashi Sastry

Shashi Sastry is a writer and deep thinker who loves asking big questions about life, meaning, and the human mind. Based in Pune, he blends philosophy, poetry, and personal insight to help readers see life with more clarity and purpose. His path-breaking book Philosophy of Life Instinct looks at what truly drives human choices and behaviour, offering ideas that make you pause and think. With over 250 published articles and five books, Shashi continues to share thoughtful reflections through his platform, Quality-Thinking.net.

3. Supriya Pal

Supriya Pal is an internationally certified Breath Coach and Life Coach, trained by the BreathMasters International Academy. She believes in the simple yet powerful magic of breath to bring calm, clarity, and change. Her book Little Breath Book makes breathwork easy and personal, helping readers find peace in the middle of daily chaos. Through warm words and gentle guidance, Supriya reminds us that breathing isn't just livingit's healing. Her work inspires readers to slow down, tune in, and rediscover balance, one breath at a time.

4. Joseph Dolphin

Joseph Dolphin brings over 20 years of global experience from top firms like Siemens, Accenture, and Capgemini but it's his creative side that truly stands out. Now a TEDx speaker, Guinness World Record holder, and award-winning author, Joseph blends boardroom lessons with poetic insight. His latest book, The #CEO Diaries, turns corporate life into verse, exploring ambition, growth, and change with humor and heart. Winner of the Emily Dickinson Award 2025, Joseph continues to inspire leaders to balance success with self-awareness.

5. Nandini A. Iyengar

Nandini A. Iyengar is a digital leader, sales and marketing professional, and coach who believes success can be both powerful and graceful. Her book Graceful Winning invites readers to slow down, tune in, and find success that flows naturally instead of being forced. Through 11 thought-provoking days, Nandini shares how calm focus and inner clarity can lead to true abundance in work, health, and love. Blending modern insight with quiet wisdom, she reminds us that real winning doesn't need noiseit needs grace.

6. Dr. Pulak Sahay

Dr. Pulak Sahay, a UK-based gastroenterologist with over three decades of experience, has turned his compassion for healing into poetry. Known for his work on reflux disease and for founding CARD (Campaign Against Reflux Disease), a charity dedicated to public awareness, Dr. Sahay brings the same empathy to his writing. His poetry collection, A Bouquet of Poems, captures life's joys, sorrows, and reflections gathered over 18 years. Every poem carries warmth and purposeand every book sold helps fund his charity's mission to spread health education.

7. Dr. Pratibha V. Dave

Dr. Pratibha V. Dave, a former Civil Surgeon and Anaesthesiologist, dedicated her life to serving patients before choosing a new pathstudying Vedanta and teaching the Bhagavad Geeta. Her deep dive into ancient wisdom inspired her book You Are The Conqueror, a guide to finding peace and purpose in a restless world. Drawing from her medical career and spiritual studies, Dr. Dave blends practical life lessons with timeless truths, helping readers face challenges with calm and clarity. Her mission is simpleto bring Geeta's message into every heart.

8. Deepak Agrawal

Deepak Agrawal is a steel industry expert turned author whose life blends precision with reflection. His debut novel Moiradives into the mind of Mihika Singh, a driven woman torn between ambition, love, and self-acceptance. Drawing from his own experiences of loss and renewal, Deepak writes with rare honesty about human strength and vulnerabilitya thread that continues through his works Ladder to Leadership and Sanjaya: The Dilemma of Seer. His stories move beyond fictionthey question how we lead, love, and rebuild ourselves. Through Moira, he reminds readers that real courage lies not in winning, but in standing tall after falling.

9. Girish Tiwari

Girish Tiwari, an engineer and Six Sigma Master Black Belt, brings nearly 40 years of real-world experience to his book Work Works. Having risen from a trainee to head of a USD 400 million business, Girish knows what it takes for an employee to grow, lead, and succeed in an organisation. His practical mindsetrooted in action and the structured approach shines through in his writing. Work Works is a no-nonsense guide that helps readers build real value at work and turn professional success as a natural outcome.

10. Paul Moore

Paul Moore brings over 40 years of global leadership experience in the IT and energy sectors, known for driving innovation and building strong, people-first teams. A graduate in Mathematics and Computer Science with an MBA from UofA, Paul has worked with organisations across continents, learning what truly makes a great leader. His book, Hitchhiking Through Management, blends humor, real-life stories, and practical wisdom to share his 10 laws of good management. Insightful and relatable, Paul's writing helps readers lead with integrity, adapt with change, and grow through experience.

Each of these authors has walked a different road, yet their voices share one thing in commona desire to make readers pause, reflect, and grow. Their books go beyond genres; they speak to the human side of success, struggle, and self-discovery. So, if you're looking to fill your bookshelf with something meaningful, start here. Read their words, feel their passion, and take away something that stays long after the last page. Because sometimes, the right book doesn't just informit transforms.

