Ready-to-Guide Entrepreneurs to Export to Dubai - Dhananjay Datar

NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], May 16: Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Adil Group of Superstores, has expressed his readiness to export the products of Indian entrepreneurs to Dubai and other Gulf destinations. He expressed that he would be happy to guide those businesses who are willing to expand into global market via Dubai.

He was talking to a delegation of entrepreneurs from Solapur city of Maharashtra. These entrepreneurs under the leadership of Subhash Deshmukh, MLA, presented popular local products including Shenga Chutney, Kadak Bhakari etc along with high quality jowar, rice and pulses. A bag manufacturer also made a presentation of novel packaging solutions. Dr. Datar appreciated the quality of these products and showed his willingness to purchase them through his Adil Group.

He guided the delegation on various aspects of export to Dubai including the process, essential documents, legal provisions, and rules regarding quality and packing, besides how to take care of marketing and customer care. He said, "The export from India to GCC countries including UAE is mainly carried out through water transport due to its affordability. Since the journey takes at least 20 days to reach the consignments there, exporters should not consider fast perishable items. Instead, they should opt for products having a shelf life of at least six months or a year. Our Adil Group has earned the reputation of providing pure, hygienic and authentic food products. Nowadays, health-consciousness is on the rise and customers prefer organic food. Recently, we started selling Khapali, a nutritious variety of wheat under our Peacock brand- and the response was overwhelming. Exporters should keep the packaging of their products secure and tamper-proof. If they provide natural, chemical-free, adulteration-free and healthy products, they will surely get a considerable profit. The laws and policies of Gulf countries are stringent, and adulteration, cheating, harm to consumers, and supply of unhygienic products are never tolerated. So, the exporters should adhere to strict discipline before they export."

He further said, "Indian entrepreneurs have huge opportunities of growth, export and expansion in the global market in the near future. Indian economy is on a fast track and a lot of major infrastructure development work is underway. One of the notable examples is the upcoming Wadhwan International Port in Maharashtra. In a decade, Mumbai will have 2 international ports and 2 international airports. The rising connectivity between these ports and rest of the country will surely benefit the exporters, but they have to take advantage of this development well in time. The aspiring entrepreneurs should study the process of Import-export as early as possible. My dream is to guide hundreds of young aspirants to make them successful businessmen."

The delegation included Amit Jain, Director, Solapur Garments Manufacturers Association; Dr. Rajesh Gurani, CEO, Udyam PAHSUI Foundation; Alpesh Sanklecha, Vijay Patil, Yash Jain, Pradeep Jain, Anand Zaad and Chandrashekhar Jadhav.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.

