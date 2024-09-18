Real Estate Boom Along GST Road: Ford Reopening and Upcoming Kilambakkam Railway Station Set to Transform the Region into a Growth Hotspot

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18: The Chennai suburbs along the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, including Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, Kattankulathur, Potheri, Vandalur, and Singaperumal Koil, are witnessing an unprecedented development boom, including increased employment opportunities, enhanced road and rail connectivity, advanced infrastructural setup, and real-estate boom.

The recent announcement of the reopening of Ford's manufacturing plant, which has its presence on GST road, and the ongoing construction of Kilambakkam railway station have been predicted to be the key catalysts for driving the growth in the region.

Ford's Reopening: Revitalizing Industrial and Employment Prospects

The reopening of Ford manufacturing plant near Maraimalai Nagar after a three-year gap, in close proximity to Singaperumal Koil, is expected to create numerous job opportunities, revive secondary industries, and drive demand for residential and commercial real estate.

Ford's presence has historically attracted a large number of skilled workers from across the country, many of whom have established their homes here. Similarly, its upcoming reopening is expected to bring in more population into the locality and further boost the housing and commercial demand in the neighboring areas.

The growing influx of workers and industries is additionally expected to relocate to these thriving areas, providing lucrative opportunities for both investors and potential homebuyers, adding value to the real estate market of the region.

Kilambakkam Railway Station: Added Connectivity Advantage Along GST Road

One of the major factors that is going to influence the region's growth is the ongoing construction of the Kilambakkam railway station. The railway station is expected to significantly improve the connectivity from the southern suburbs of the city along GST Road to Central Chennai, with the proximal Kilambakkam bus terminus, further strengthening transport links in the area. This improved connectivity is expected to further bolster the appeal of residential and commercial plots in Singaperumal Koil, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, Vandalur and other surrounding localities along GST Road.

Future Outlook of GST Road's Real Estate

Areas along GST road such as Guduvanchery and Urapakkam, already experiencing extensive growth due to their proximity to prominent IT firms such as Accenture, Zoho, Capegemini, Infosys and many such. Similarly, localities like Vandalur, Potheri and Kattankulathur which have the presence of noteworthy educational institutions and healthcare facilities such as the SRM Group of Institutions, B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology, Guduvanchery Medic Centre Pvt Ltd (Deepam Hospitals), OneHealth Hospital, etc, are witnessing a constant rise in the locality's real estate appreciation.

Meanwhile, Singaperumal Koil, strategically located at the intersection of the IT hub and the Auto-rail hub is rapidly emerging as the real estate hotspot on the GST road, especially due to the presence of the Mahindra World City nearby. The recent reopening of Ford has further boosted interest in the area, prompting developers to launch new real estate projects to accommodate the migrating employee population.

For homebuyers and investors, the GST Road corridor offers an ideal blend of affordability, connectivity, and future growth potential, making it a prime real estate destination in Chennai's rapidly evolving suburban landscape.

