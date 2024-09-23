Real Estate Icon Aasma Sayyad: Revolutionizing Land Investment with Zaminwale Pvt Ltd and 99 Villa

New Delhi [India], September 20: Aasma Sayyad has made a name for herself in the field of real estate and in the property market as one of the leading land bankers based in Navi Mumbai, recently awardes as “ Real Estate Iconic Land Bankers” By Midday and many more like with Icons of excellence by Economics times, Lokmat international award Dubai 2023, Global achiever award by SAAM, Women super achiever award by Limca book of world record, Midday success stories award 2022, Midday international real estate and infra icons awards 2022 in Dubai.

She is one who chucked her corporate job to pursue her dream with a venture “ Zaminwale” that she claims helps people grow rich by investing in land to recap major benefits in the near future. Aasma says, “ Its very simple for open plots cant be stolen once all the legal formalities are done.

Even if say, one doesn't want to develope the plot after purchasing it, the cost of the plot is bound to increase gradually over the years”. After gaining the trust of consumers in the land world, they have now landed as 99 Villa.

About Zaminwale pvt ltd

Zaminwale pvt ltd , is a reputed name in Maharashtra , India that has established a niche for offering curated plots that seamlessly blend affordability with quality. Focusing on residential and commercial land parcels, Zaminwale offers plots starting from 1089sqft in prime locations such as Uran & Panvel. Zaminwale's new venture 99villa is 90 acre plus project with gated community and amenities is renowned real estate entity. 99 Villa is distinguished real estate brand known for offering affordable plots in prime location with ready Villa starts from 35 lacs with a focus on accessibility, quality & transparency we provide investment opportunities that promise value for future growth. The connectivities are Navi Mumbai international airport, Atal – setu sealink , Mumbai-Pune expressway, Chirle junction, bungalow+ plot offerings with 20+ amenities and most unique of sustainable living and the joy of growing your own veggies. That's why we offerplenty of space for farming. Whether you are experienced or new to gardening , our plots are perfect for unleashing your green thumb.

